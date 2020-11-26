Xiaomi Black Friday sale begins today and will continue until later this week, i.e until November 29. During the sale, various Xiaomi products across categories are available with massive discounts including some of the newly launched products. Products like Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Power Bank, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and 2C, Mi Band 4, among others will be available with big discounts. Following are some of the best deals you can grab during the Xiaomi Black Friday sale. Also Read - India bans 43 more Chinese apps over security concerns

Here are the best deals

The Redmi 8A Dual is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 while the Redmi 9i (4GB + 128GB), Redmi Note 8 (4GB + 64GB) and Redmi 9 Prime (4GB + 128GB) are available at Rs 8,999, 11,499 and 10,999. Xiaomi is also offering discount on Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model and it will be available at Rs 14,999. Also Read - Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S now receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable update in India

During the Black Friday sale, Xiaomi is also offering discount on Redmi Power Bank. Redmi Earbuds 2C, Redmi Earbuds S and are available at Rs 699, Rs 1,299, and Rs 1,699. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are available at discounted prices at Rs 2,299 and Rs 2,999. Also Read - Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. This is one of the best deals you can get during the Xiaomi Black Friday sale which is live on mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon India and Flipkart, and also other retail outlets.

Additionally, Xiaomi is offering discount offers on Mi Beard Trimmer and Mi Bread Trimmer 1C available at Rs 1,299 and Rs 899, respectively. The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 2,499. The Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand is also up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 149.

The sale will go on until November 29. The discounts will be available across mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and retail outlets depending upon product availability.