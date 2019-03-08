comscore
Black Shark 2 AnTuTu listing confirm key specs, features ahead of March 18 launch

The upcoming Black Shark 2 has appeared on AnTuTu with impressive benchmarking scores, and key specs.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 10:28 AM IST

Black Shark has confirmed that it will be holding a launch event in Beijing, China on March 18 to announce its next gaming phone. The Black Shark 2 has recently appeared multiple times on Geekbench benchmarking platform through which it has been confirmed that it will be driven by the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. Today, AnTuTu has shared the key specifications and benchmark scores of the upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone.

The Black Shark 2 has appeared with its “Blackshark Skywalker” codename on AnTuTu. In January, a listing with the same moniker had appeared on Geekbench. The AnTuTu and Geekbench listing for Black Shark Skywalker confirm that it is fueled by Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8GB of RAM. The handset is preloaded with Android 9 Pie OS.

The Black Shark 2 smartphone is equipped with a display that supports full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. There is no confirmation on the display design of the smartphone. The original Black Shark and the Black Shark Helo smartphones are both equipped with 18:9 aspect ratio displays. The Black Shark 2 could then come with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display. Hence, it remains to be seen whether the Black Shark 2 comes with a waterdrop-style notch screen or a notch-less display.

As per the AnTuTu listing, the Black Shark 2will be arriving in two variants such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The other specs of the phone are still under the wraps. The smartphone has recorded an average benchmarking score of 359,973.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

The Black Shark 2 was recently certified by 3C authority. It revealed that the phone will carry support for 27W rapid charging. The only other Xiaomi phone that supports 27W fast charging is the recently announced Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone. The smartphone will be also equipped with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology.

  Published Date: March 8, 2019 10:28 AM IST

