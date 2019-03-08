Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone launches on March 18, confirms official teaser

comscore
As reported recently, Black Shark is also on its way to debut in India soon.

  Published: March 8, 2019 9:11 AM IST
Black Shark 2nd gen

Image credit: Xiaomi Weibo

Black Shark has made it official that it will be announcing its second generation gaming phone – Black Shark 2 – on March 18 through a teaser poster on Weibo. The new handset will come after the company launched the Black Shark Helo smartphone in November last year.

The Black Shark 2 has been in the rumor mills for quite sometime now, and was recently spotted on Geekbench along with its key specifications and features. The Xiaomi subsidiary teased a new feature for the handset before the launch poster, and we’re sure we will be seeing some more of that in the coming weeks prior to launch.

Image Credit: Weibo

Black Shark 2 rumored specifications, features

There are a lot of blanks to be filled in the Black Shark 2 spec-sheet right now but here’s what we know based on all previous reports. The Black Shark 2 will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. Also, it could start with 8GB of RAM and end up with 12GB variants as the top-most buying options.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Xiaomi’s recent teaser for the Black Shark 2 alluded to a superior Liquid Cooling 3.0 technology that the company will unveil at the launch event. In terms of design, there’s been at least one render that seems legit and reveals a dual rear camera and a new design on the rear with the Black Shark logo. One thing’s for sure. There will definitely be RGB lights as well. Stay tuned as we will bring you all the latest updates in the run up to the launch on March 18.

