Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

Xiaomi took the wraps off its first gaming smartphone, named Black Shark, in April 2018, and then the Chinese company followed it up with the Black Shark Helo with 10GB of RAM in October. Now, Xiaomi is said to be working on the Black Shark 2. The name of the next gaming smartphone by Xiaomi is not confirmed, but a few reports and the latest leak is calling it Black Shark 2. A fresh hands-on image of the alleged Black Shark 2 has surfaced on the web, showing the back design of the handset.

The leaked image (shared by Xiaomishka) suggests that the Black Shark 2 could offer a similar type of design that we have seen on the first Black Shark and Black Shark Helo. The company might incorporate two cameras at the back on the upper left corner of the device. The image doesn’t throw light on much of the details; however, there are high chances that this might be a dummy and not a final product.

Furthermore, the company recently unveiled its 27W fast-charging for the Xiaomi Mi 9. So, it is likely to come with the Black Shark 2 smartphone as well. In addition, a Black Shark smartphone was earlier spotted with a model number SKW-A0 on the 3C website. The listing revealed that the handset will ship with the MDY-10-EH charger that comes with Mi 9’s retail box.

GSMarena further reported that the handset could come with 12GB of RAM and Game Turbo. It will offer minimal bezels. If previous leaks and rumors are to believed, the upcoming device would make its debut either in March or April. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship-tier Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is likely to ship with Android Pie.