comscore
  • Home
  • Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship-tier Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

  • Updated: February 27, 2019 4:41 PM IST
xiaomi black shark halo china launch

(Representational image)

Xiaomi took the wraps off its first gaming smartphone, named Black Shark, in April 2018, and then the Chinese company followed it up with the Black Shark Helo with 10GB of RAM in October. Now, Xiaomi is said to be working on the Black Shark 2. The name of the next gaming smartphone by Xiaomi is not confirmed, but a few reports and the latest leak is calling it Black Shark 2. A fresh hands-on image of the alleged Black Shark 2 has surfaced on the web, showing the back design of the handset.

The leaked image (shared by Xiaomishka) suggests that the Black Shark 2 could offer a similar type of design that we have seen on the first Black Shark and Black Shark Helo. The company might incorporate two cameras at the back on the upper left corner of the device. The image doesn’t throw light on much of the details; however, there are high chances that this might be a dummy and not a final product.

Furthermore, the company recently unveiled its 27W fast-charging for the Xiaomi Mi 9. So, it is likely to come with the Black Shark 2 smartphone as well. In addition, a Black Shark smartphone was earlier spotted with a model number SKW-A0 on the 3C website. The listing revealed that the handset will ship with the MDY-10-EH charger that comes with Mi 9’s retail box.

Watch: PUBG Beryl M762: All you need to know

GSMarena further reported that the handset could come with 12GB of RAM and Game Turbo. It will offer minimal bezels. If previous leaks and rumors are to believed, the upcoming device would make its debut either in March or April. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship-tier Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is likely to ship with Android Pie.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Black Shark

Xiaomi Black Shark
Android 8.0 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
Dual cameras - 12MP + 20MP
Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC
48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens
  • Published Date: February 27, 2019 4:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 27, 2019 4:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
thumb-img
News
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report
thumb-img
News
Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup
thumb-img
Gaming
Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Features

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

News

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

Top 5 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 5 smartphone deals of the day

Most Popular

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
Xiaomi Redmi smartphones discounted on Mi.com

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi smartphones discounted on Mi.com
Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities

News

Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities
Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets special offer, price down to Rs 11,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets special offer, price down to Rs 11,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने इन पांच डाटा प्लान को किया बंद, जानें क्या है वजह

ये हैं आज की 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स: मार्केट प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये हैंडसेट

अब आपकी मर्जी के बिना WhatsApp ग्रुप में नहीं होगी एंट्री, स्पॉट हुआ नया फीचर

एयरटेल यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, वैलिडिटी और डाटा

शाओमी Redmi Note 6 Pro, Note 5 Pro और Redmi Y2 पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, यहां से खरीदें

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

News

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out
Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

News

Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators
OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India

News

OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India