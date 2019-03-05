Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Black Shark 2 smartphone in the next couple of months. Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has confirmed one of the features that we will be seeing on the smartphone. In the first promo image, Black Shark has confirmed that the new smartphone will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology.

The new cooling technology is expected to keep the thermal levels down, especially when playing graphics intense games. Sadly, further details about the tech aren’t available at the moment. The upcoming smartphone was recently spotted in a benchmark listing which revealed Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC and 8GB of RAM. The device logged a model number SKW-A0, and likely come with 27W fast-charging support, just like the Mi 9.

Rumors have also pointed out that unlike the predecessor, the new smartphone will come with a big, bezel-less display. There is also a possibility where the smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM. Moving on, the smartphone is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS out-the-box.

Being a gaming smartphone, Game Turbo mode to improve gaming experience, in the form of network, CPU and GPU boost is expected. There is no word on the exact launch date or pricing, but considering that the company has officially started teasing the smartphone, the launch could be just around the corner. The company has already revealed that it will soon be entering the Indian smartphone market. It remains to be seen if it will launch the Black Shark first, or directly launch the Black Shark 2.