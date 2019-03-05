comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms
News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms

News

The new liquid cooling tech on the upcoming Black Shark 2 should offer a relatively cooler performance when playing graphics intense games.

  • Published: March 5, 2019 5:34 PM IST
xiaomi black shark helo gaming accessory

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Black Shark 2 smartphone in the next couple of months. Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has confirmed one of the features that we will be seeing on the smartphone. In the first promo image, Black Shark has confirmed that the new smartphone will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology.

The new cooling technology is expected to keep the thermal levels down, especially when playing graphics intense games. Sadly, further details about the tech aren’t available at the moment. The upcoming smartphone was recently spotted in a benchmark listing which revealed Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC and 8GB of RAM. The device logged a model number SKW-A0, and likely come with 27W fast-charging support, just like the Mi 9.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Rumors have also pointed out that unlike the predecessor, the new smartphone will come with a big, bezel-less display. There is also a possibility where the smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM. Moving on, the smartphone is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS out-the-box.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

Also Read

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

Being a gaming smartphone, Game Turbo mode to improve gaming experience, in the form of network, CPU and GPU boost is expected. There is no word on the exact launch date or pricing, but considering that the company has officially started teasing the smartphone, the launch could be just around the corner. The company has already revealed that it will soon be entering the Indian smartphone market. It remains to be seen if it will launch the Black Shark first, or directly launch the Black Shark 2.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 5:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Airtel starts offering two new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 296
thumb-img
News
Lava Z40 Android Go smartphone launched in India for Rs 3,499
thumb-img
News
HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch

Editor's Pick

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch
News
How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch
Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

News

Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

Airtel starts offering two new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 296

News

Airtel starts offering two new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 296

OnePlus ‘March Madness’ campaign to offer additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, giveaways and more

News

OnePlus ‘March Madness’ campaign to offer additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, giveaways and more

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India

News

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

Airtel starts offering two new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 296

OnePlus ‘March Madness’ campaign to offer additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, giveaways and more

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms
Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

News

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series
Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019
Amazon's FAB Phone Fest: A look at the best deals

Deals

Amazon's FAB Phone Fest: A look at the best deals
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get temporary discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get temporary discounts

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 सीरीज खरीदने पर जियो दे रहा है डबल डाटा और 2400 रुपये का इंस्टेंट कैशबैक

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर ने 8इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च किया Tab 5, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: 10 हजार रुपये में कौन है बेहतर

Lava Z40 एंड्रॉइड गो स्मार्टफोन भारत में 3,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, company confirms
How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch

News

How to watch livestream of Oppo F11 Pro India launch
Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

News

Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices
Airtel starts offering two new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 296

News

Airtel starts offering two new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 296
OnePlus ‘March Madness’ campaign to offer additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, giveaways and more

News

OnePlus ‘March Madness’ campaign to offer additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, giveaways and more