comscore Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video commercial
News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video commercial

News

The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 recently posted the highest Benchmark score on Antutu today.

  • Updated: February 26, 2020 4:02 PM IST
Black Shark 3 Logo

Xiaomi’s gaming sub-brand Black Shark is gearing up to launch the successor to the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. The company also opened the pre-registration for the gaming smartphone. A couple of teasers, however, went on to reveal the design of the handset.

Related Stories


It is now confirmed that the phone will offer a 90Hz display along with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. This figure is not just crucial for gaming but also the fastest touch on a smartphone yet. There is also a single-finger touch-response delay of 24ms. Meanwhile, multi-finger touches register in 28ms.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

A quick comparison video shows the phone beating popular smartphones in touch responsiveness. This includes the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, the OnePlus 7T Pro, the Oppo Reno Ace, and the Asus ROG Phone II.

The video also reveals that the Black Shark 3 will feature a similar design to its predecessor. There is a 3.5mm audio jack on the top and a dual front-facing stereo speaker setup. There is also surprisingly no notches or punch-hole cutouts in the screen. The phone has chosen to go with the traditional design where the sensors and the front camera go in the bezels of the phone.

The rear design goes with the same pattern we saw with earlier Black Shark smartphones. It features an LED-illuminated logo along with other LED accents and what seems to be a combination of glass and aluminum. We should get more details on the upcoming phone closer to a launch reveal.

Black Shark to team up with Tencent for its next gaming phone; likely the Black Shark 3

Also Read

Black Shark to team up with Tencent for its next gaming phone; likely the Black Shark 3

Earlier, a prototype of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 posted the highest ever Antutu benchmark score. The phone posted a 6,20,952 score. The smartphone is believed to run on a Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 16GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The battery of the phone can reportedly be charged in 38 minutes.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 3:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 26, 2020 4:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch
News
Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

Gaming

Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

News

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

Most Popular

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips
OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications

News

OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications
Redmi K30 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in March; Xiaomi teases notch-less display

News

Redmi K30 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in March; Xiaomi teases notch-less display
Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology

News

Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology
Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Tricks: क्या आप जानते हैं व्हाट्सएप की ये ट्रिक? वीडियो को छोटा कर बना सकते हैं GIF

Amazon Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आईफोन, पहली बार इस मॉडल पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus, Apple और Samsung के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Realme 6 सीरीज लेकर आ रहे हैं सलमान खान, मिलेंगे दमदार और 'दबंग' फीचर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉइड-11 ओएस में होगा अपडेट

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips
Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

News

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch
OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update
Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

News

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

News

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched