Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

Xiaomi’s gaming sub-brand Black Shark is gearing up to launch the successor to the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. The company also opened the pre-registration for the gaming smartphone. A couple of teasers, however, went on to reveal the design of the handset.

It is now confirmed that the phone will offer a 90Hz display along with a 270Hz touch sampling rate. This figure is not just crucial for gaming but also the fastest touch on a smartphone yet. There is also a single-finger touch-response delay of 24ms. Meanwhile, multi-finger touches register in 28ms.

A quick comparison video shows the phone beating popular smartphones in touch responsiveness. This includes the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, the OnePlus 7T Pro, the Oppo Reno Ace, and the Asus ROG Phone II.

The video also reveals that the Black Shark 3 will feature a similar design to its predecessor. There is a 3.5mm audio jack on the top and a dual front-facing stereo speaker setup. There is also surprisingly no notches or punch-hole cutouts in the screen. The phone has chosen to go with the traditional design where the sensors and the front camera go in the bezels of the phone.

#BlackShark3 broke through again, raising the touch sampling rate to 270Hz.

The single-finger touch latency was reduced to 24ms, and the multi-finger touch latency was reduced to 28ms. Comparison with #iPhone11Pro #oneplus7tpro #RenoAce #ROG2 pic.twitter.com/zsJOdTp0Dt — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) February 25, 2020

The rear design goes with the same pattern we saw with earlier Black Shark smartphones. It features an LED-illuminated logo along with other LED accents and what seems to be a combination of glass and aluminum. We should get more details on the upcoming phone closer to a launch reveal.

Earlier, a prototype of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 posted the highest ever Antutu benchmark score. The phone posted a 6,20,952 score. The smartphone is believed to run on a Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 16GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The battery of the phone can reportedly be charged in 38 minutes.