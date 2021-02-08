comscore Black Shark 4 Gaming Phone spotted on Google play store with 12GB RAM and 4,500mAh battery
Black Shark 4 gaming phone with 12GB RAM spotted on Google Play Console: Report

Black Shark 4 has been spotted on the Google Play Console and is expected to come with flagship specifications like 12GB of RAM and 4,500mAh battery.

A new Black Shark gaming smartphone from Xiaomi-funded company Black Shark has surfaced on Google Play Console and is expected to hit the market soon. Codenamed “kaiser”, the model number of the smartphones on Google Play Console was spotted as KSR-A0 back in January, which is rumoured to be the Black Shark 4. Also Read - Black Shark 3S gaming phone launched: Price, specifications, and more

Now another purported Black Shark device, possibly the Black Shark 4 Pro has appeared on the Google Play Console with the model number PSR-A0. Also Read - Black Shark 3S gaming phone with Snapdragon 865+ SoC could launch soon

Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro expected specifications

As per the Google Play Console listing, the alleged Black Shark 4 gaming phone is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and Android 10 OS. The image of the smartphone was found in the listing and that it could sport a punch-hole display with a cutout for the selfie camera on the top-center. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

We do not know the size of the screen although going by trends we believe that it will be a 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

What is bit unusual is that the listing shows the Black Shark (PSR-A0) smartphone is seen running on a Snapdragon 865 processor, the same processor that powered last year’s Black Shark 3. The “kaiser” smartphone is seen running on an older Snapdragon 835 processor.

It seems that the names and generation of the Snapdragon processor have been incorrectly mentioned as the flagship gaming smartphones are expected to come loaded with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor.

What about the design?

In terms of the expected design, the Black Shark series is expected to come with rounded edges and a flat display. It will feature the volume rockers to the left side while the phone could house dedicated gaming button on the right side of the phone, possibly gaming triggers.

The PSR-A0 model (Black Shark 4 Pro) is yet to appear in the database of China’s TENAA certification. However, the KSR-A0 variant was spotted this month certified by TENAA and comes with a 6.67-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery and Android 11 OS.

The Black Shark 4 series is also expected to come bundled with 120W fast charge technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 8, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 8, 2021 1:30 PM IST

