Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker, neckband earphones to launch in India

Xiaomi’s launch spree for 2021 is just beginning. After the Mi 10i smartphone, the Mi sub-brand is venturing into wireless audio products. A recent teaser on Xiaomi’s social media channels confirms two new audio products launching on February 22. A teaser video hints at a Bluetooth speaker as well as a neckband style wireless earphone. The launch will be conducted via an online Livestream at 12 pm. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 is a durable phone as revealed by new durability test: See how

Xiaomi does not reveal the name of these products but based on the teaser, it seems these are two completely new products. The Bluetooth speaker seems to be a dual-driver model and may have a portable form factor. The neckband earphone looks similar to the Redmi SonicBass neckband earphone. However, it could deliver a superior audio experience, given that Mi branded audio products have to offer a better experience. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro design, specifications leaked ahead of launch

New Xiaomi audio products incoming

It has been a while since the Mi sub-brand gets to offer new audio products. Previous audio products from Xiaomi have all been offered under the Redmi sub-brand last year. Xiaomi’s Mi currently has a couple of affordable single-driver wireless speakers on sale. There’s also the Mi Smart Speaker that launched last year that relied on the Google Assistant as well as a dual-driver setup. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March, confirms company

The biggest upcoming launch from Xiaomi, however, is the Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi’s most popular lineup of smartphones will be launching in India first and there are some wild speculations floating around. Xiaomi has no information to share yet but leaks suggest there will be two models at launch this year. The standard Redmi Note 10 is expected to rely on the Snapdragon 732G chipset and might offer a 120Hz LCD display.

Did you hear that? A new sound wave, coming soon. The #MiSoundUnveil | 12 PM on 22.02.2021 Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6wZTUNnZBl — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) February 11, 2021

Joining the standard version will be a Redmi Note 10 Pro that is said to feature an AMOLED display – a huge upgrade for the Redmi Note series. There’s no detail about the choice of the chipset on the Pro variant but we expect Redmi to borrow some components from the Mi 10i that launched earlier this year.

Xiaomi says the Redmi Note 10 series will launch in early March and leaks have suggested Amazon to be the sale partner for these new smartphones.