Xiaomi Book Air 13 with 2.8K OLED display, convertible form factor launched: Check price, specs and more

Xiaomi Book Air 13 with 2.8K OLED display, convertible form factor launched: All you need to know

Xiaomi has launched its latest laptop in the form of Xiaomi Book Air 13 in China. Xiaomi Book Air 13 sports a 13.3-inch E4 OLED display bearing a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 600 nits brightness, houses up to 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors paired with Intel Iris Xe GPU and more. The Xiaomi Book Air 13 is claimed to be the thinnest and lightest laptop offered by the company to date and is built with Aluminium.

Xiaomi Book Air 13 price

Xiaomi Book Air 13 has a price tag of CNY 5999 (Rs 68,336 approx.) for the i5 variant while the i7 variant costs CNY 6999 (Rs 79,753 approx.). It is currently unclear whether the laptop will be launched in India or not.

Xiaomi Book Air 13 Features

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 features a 13.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800px resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection along with Dolby Vision. In terms of audio, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 gets Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. The laptop features a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 houses up to 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors paired with Intel Iris Xe GPU. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 58.3WHr battery cell with support for 65W fast charging. Software-wise, the laptop runs on Windows 11 OS out of the box. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Book Air 13 include WiFi-6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an audio jack.

