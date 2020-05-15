comscore Xiaomi launches a credit card with interesting perks | BGR India
Xiaomi-branded credit card launched; users get new Xiaomi products each month

The company also shared some interesting perks that come with its credit card to attract a larger crowd. Let’s check out the details about the Xiaomi credit card here.

  Published: May 15, 2020 3:49 PM IST
Xiaomi credit card China Guangfa Bank

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just teamed up with China Guangfa Bank to launch a credit card. This new credit card will feature Xiaomi and China Guangfa Bank branding to highlight the partnership. It is also worth noting that China Guangfa Bank is working with China UnionPay to offer “multi-channel”, “multi-application e-payment” system. Beyond the announcement, the company also shared some interesting perks that come with its credit card. These are likely to attract a larger crowd towards this new credit card and hopefully, drive up the use. Let’s check out the details about the Xiaomi credit card here. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19; Here is everything that we know

Xiaomi credit card launched; offers, and details

As per the details regarding the Xiaomi-branded credit card, users will get the usual interest rates and other features. One should also note that the card is only available for the Chinese market. However, the Xiaomi-backed offers are likely the highlight of the card. According to the offers, users need to make purchases worth 199RMB or Rs 2,210 for three months. In exchange, they will get 199RMB worth credit coupons to purchase Xiaomihttps://www.bgr.in/tag/xiaomi/ smart devices. Users can use this credit to make purchases at Mall or any Mi Home. New users can also use the card to make a single purchase work 99RMB or more to get 50RMB credit. One can use this credit to purchase a rice cooker, hair drier, and an electric kettle. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours battery backup; details

A report from Chinese website MyDrivers revealed that the card will also come with a futuristic look. This look will include special laser material, black color, custom metal mold, and detail-oriented design. The report also notes that users can choose between multiple interest rates and features as per their needs. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers, specs and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will come with a 5,000mAh battery: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will come with a 5,000mAh battery: Report

We also noticed that the company has likely teamed up with multiple companies for additional benefits. These include Starbucks, Sky e-city gift card for Guangfa mall, meal tickets, travel, and hotel concessions, and more. Interested users can easily apply to get the card from the Xiaomi Wallet app. Non-Xiaomi users can head to the “Welfare center” on the Wallet platform and find the application for the credit card.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 3:49 PM IST

