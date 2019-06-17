comscore Xiaomi releases Poco Launcher 2.0 with bug fixes and new features
Xiaomi brings Poco Launcher 2.0 with improved design, new features and more

Xiaomi has released the Poco Launcher 2.0 for Android smartphones with improved design and more. It is available to download via Google Play Store.

  Published: June 17, 2019 12:00 PM IST
POCO Launcher

Image credit: Google Play Store

Xiaomi introduced the Poco F1 smartphone last year. It was powered by the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Poco F1 ditched MIUI custom skin, and came with Poco Launcher instead. A few months later, Xiaomi released the Poco Launcher for Android phones. Now, it has been updated, and the new version is called Poco Launcher 2.0.

The new Poco Launcher 2.0 app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app is free and you can use it on any Android smartphone, be it from Samsung or Google or Oppo, among others. The Poco Launcher 2.0 is about 11MB in size.

Poco Launcher 2.0 features

Talking about new changes, they are mostly cosmetic with design polish. You now have default white background in the app drawer. You can also go for a semi-transparent background with black, grey or white layer. This will allow you to see your wallpaper from the app drawer.

Xiaomi has also made it possible to customize the transparency. You can now have the main image along with ‘dark mode’ at the same time. The company has also worked towards making the experience smoother within the app drawer. What’s more? There are new customization options where you can more apps and manage groups from settings.

The launcher is also intelligent where it categorizes apps based on entertainment, communication, lifestyle, and more. So apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video to name a few, are automatically added to the entertainment section. You can also group app icons by color, install icon packs to add more customization, and more.

The launcher also lets you customize the notification badges – you can have square, circle and more. There is also an option to double tap to lock the screen. Since its release in October 2018, the app has already hit 5 million downloads and counting.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Processor Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery Capacity 4,000mAh
Connectivity GSM-2G,3G,4G
SD Card Presence/Capacity

