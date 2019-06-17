Xiaomi introduced the Poco F1 smartphone last year. It was powered by the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Poco F1 ditched MIUI custom skin, and came with Poco Launcher instead. A few months later, Xiaomi released the Poco Launcher for Android phones. Now, it has been updated, and the new version is called Poco Launcher 2.0.

The new Poco Launcher 2.0 app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app is free and you can use it on any Android smartphone, be it from Samsung or Google or Oppo, among others. The Poco Launcher 2.0 is about 11MB in size.

Poco Launcher 2.0 features

Talking about new changes, they are mostly cosmetic with design polish. You now have default white background in the app drawer. You can also go for a semi-transparent background with black, grey or white layer. This will allow you to see your wallpaper from the app drawer.

Xiaomi has also made it possible to customize the transparency. You can now have the main image along with ‘dark mode’ at the same time. The company has also worked towards making the experience smoother within the app drawer. What’s more? There are new customization options where you can more apps and manage groups from settings.

The launcher is also intelligent where it categorizes apps based on entertainment, communication, lifestyle, and more. So apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video to name a few, are automatically added to the entertainment section. You can also group app icons by color, install icon packs to add more customization, and more.

The launcher also lets you customize the notification badges – you can have square, circle and more. There is also an option to double tap to lock the screen. Since its release in October 2018, the app has already hit 5 million downloads and counting.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels OS Android 8.1 Oreo Processor Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery Capacity 4,000mAh Connectivity GSM-2G,3G,4G SD Card Presence/Capacity