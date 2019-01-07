comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group, after announcing strategic partnership
News

Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group, after announcing strategic partnership

News

Xiaomi and TCL are seen to complement each other with expertise in product development and exposure to home appliances segment.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 11:23 AM IST
Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

TCL Group has officially confirmed investment from Xiaomi Group, the parent company of the Chinese smartphone maker. As per the official announcement, Xiaomi Group purchased a total of 65,165,803 shares of TCL Group through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s secondary market on January 4, 2019. The investment gives Xiaomi Group a 0.48 percent equity in the total share capital of TCL Group. TCL also said that the investment will allow for a deeper cooperation between Xiaomi and TCL and build a strategic partnership between the two companies. The disclosure of investment comes just days after the two companies announced a strategic cooperation.

On December 29, 2018, TCL Group announced that it has signed a strategic agreement for cooperation with Xiaomi Group. Both the companies said that the strategic partnership will allow them to jointly develop smart products and electronic devices and apply the new device and technology in next-generation intelligent hardware. The companies also said that they plan to establish cooperation and joint investment in the core, high-end and fundamental technology field. The investment reiterates that commitment and TCL said that it shows Xiaomi’s belief in the strategic value of the company.

Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market

Also Read

Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market

For Xiaomi, which started as a budget smartphone maker, 2018 was a monumental year where the company saw revenues from home appliance business reach a new high. In a way to step up its business, the company has expanded its smart TV portfolio and has recently stepped into product segments such as air conditioner and washing machines as well. TCL, a company that has been a traditional home appliance maker, can help the Chinese smartphone maker expand its portfolio. TCL has also recently announced that it will strategically adjust and shift focus to semiconductor display, material and other business verticals.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Xiaomi and TCL can complement each other by providing valuable research and development capabilities and insights into products and supply chain management. According to IDC, Xiaomi became the no. 1 smart TV brand in China and it also surpassed Samsung to become the leader in India during the third quarter of 2018. The strategic partnership will strengthen the company to further expand its product range and enter into home appliances segment.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 11:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve
thumb-img
News
Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10
thumb-img
News
Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets new Matte Yellow and Black Matrix skins

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group

Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2

LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch

Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10

Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group

News

Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets new Matte Yellow and Black Matrix skins

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets new Matte Yellow and Black Matrix skins
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today
Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi

News

Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi
Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie

News

Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 3 और 3T को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉिइड 9 पाई अपडेट

रिलायंस जियो ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया JioBrowser, गूगल को मिलेगी टक्कर

शाओमी ने Poco F1 के लिए पेश की दो नई कस्टम स्किन, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

Realme Yo! Days Sale आज से शुरू, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक के साथ स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर ईयरफोन मिल रहे हैं फ्री

Honor 10 Lite 8 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group
News
Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group
Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2

News

Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2
LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch

News

LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch
Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10

News

Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10
Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

News

Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble