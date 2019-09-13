comscore Xiaomi captured 46% of Indian online phone market in Q2 2019: Report
Smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Go contributed more than two-thirds of Xiaomi's total online sales. The Counterpoint report also revealed that Realme is now the second-largest player in the Indian online smartphone. market

  Published: September 13, 2019 8:10 PM IST
Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi has managed to capture around 46 percent of Indian online smartphone market in the second quarter of 2019, as per Counterpoint report. Phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Go contributed more than two-thirds of Xiaomi’s total online sales.

“Growth of Xiaomi and Realme, and the focus of Samsung on online channels with its Galaxy M-series, drove the shipments in the online segment. The success of these brands also meant that the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 (approx $210-$280) was the fastest-growing price band in the online segment,” Anshika Jain, Research Analyst, said. “Xiaomi Note 7 Pro was the best performing model in this price band, followed by the Realme 3 Pro,” she added.

In the month of June, the Chinese company introduced the ‘Express Delivery’ program to promote sales on Mi.com. Besides, the report also revealed that Realme is now the second-largest player in the Indian online smartphone market, driven by a strong online push and good performance of its affordable phones. These include Realme C2, Realme 3, and Realme 3 Pro. The research also revealed that the phone shipments on the online channel in India grew by 26 percent year-on-year in Q2 2019. New launches and multiple summer sale events also drove the growth.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Separately, Xiaomi is reportedly working on an 8K TV as an upgrade from its existing 4K TV lineup. The Chinese company currently sells 4K TVs under its Mi and Redmi brands. But it could soon add an 8K option to its lineup as well. For Xiaomi, 8K will be a logical upgrade over the current lineup of 4K TVs offered by the company. We will need to see whether Xiaomi officially confirms work on 8K TV as a premium offering. With OnePlus preparing to launch a 55-inch 4K QLED TV in India, Xiaomi might be preparing its rival as well.

With inputs from IANS

