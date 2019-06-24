Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e smartphones set to launch on July 2

Xiaomi recently announced a new smartphone series, called CC, which will be for young and creative people. Xiaomi is widely rumored to launch CC9 and CC9e handsets in the market. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of its CC series via Weibo. The Xiaomi CC9 series launch date is set for July 2. Read on to know more about the Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e devices in terms of specifications and features.

Xiaomi CC9, CC9e specifications (expected)

Online leaks have already revealed a lot about Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones. The Mi CC9 is said to ship with the latest Android Pie OS-based MIUI 10 software. Moreover, the device might arrive with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. Additionally, the company could also add a 4,000mAh battery as is the case with other Xiaomi phones.

In terms of imaging, the device could pack a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup is tipped to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary lens. It could also be paired with a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Notably, the Redmi Y3 device also offers a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, on the other hand, is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the device could draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is also expected to come packed with a small 3,500mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e might debut with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. This setup could be paired with a 5-megapixel sensor.

Up front, we might witness the same 32-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the Xiaomi CC9 will come with a flip-up camera. Needless to say, the Flip-up camera mechanism will help phone makers to ditch notches or punch holes. In addition, the flip-up camera system leverages the real camera setup for selfies when flipped. But, the more affordable CC9e will come with a usual waterdrop notch.

With inputs from IANS.