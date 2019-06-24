comscore Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e smartphones set to launch on July 2 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e smartphones set to launch on July 2
News

Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e smartphones set to launch on July 2

News

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of the CC series via Weibo. The Xiaomi CC9 series launch date is set for July 2.

  • Published: June 24, 2019 7:50 PM IST
Xiaomi CC

Xiaomi recently announced a new smartphone series, called CC, which will be for young and creative people. Xiaomi is widely rumored to launch CC9 and CC9e handsets in the market. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of its CC series via Weibo. The Xiaomi CC9 series launch date is set for July 2. Read on to know more about the Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e devices in terms of specifications and features.

Xiaomi CC9, CC9e specifications (expected)

Online leaks have already revealed a lot about Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones. The Mi CC9 is said to ship with the latest Android Pie OS-based MIUI 10 software. Moreover, the device might arrive with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. Additionally, the company could also add a 4,000mAh battery as is the case with other Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi CC9 leak showcases an all screen display

Also Read

Xiaomi CC9 leak showcases an all screen display

In terms of imaging, the device could pack a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup is tipped to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary lens. It could also be paired with a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Notably, the Redmi Y3 device also offers a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, on the other hand, is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the device could draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is also expected to come packed with a small 3,500mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e might debut with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. This setup could be paired with a 5-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi India 5th anniversary: Manu Jain teases 5 surprise announcements in coming weeks

Also Read

Xiaomi India 5th anniversary: Manu Jain teases 5 surprise announcements in coming weeks

Up front, we might witness the same 32-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the Xiaomi CC9 will come with a flip-up camera. Needless to say, the Flip-up camera mechanism will help phone makers to ditch notches or punch holes. In addition, the flip-up camera system leverages the real camera setup for selfies when flipped. But, the more affordable CC9e will come with a usual waterdrop notch.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 7:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor 20 to come with 90% buyback guarantee
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life
thumb-img
News
Airtel users can now set Hello Tunes for free: Here's how
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 launched

Editor's Pick

5 tips to win PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode
Gaming
5 tips to win PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode
Hathway Multi TV users will now have to pay full NCF fee

News

Hathway Multi TV users will now have to pay full NCF fee

How to download PUBG Lite

Gaming

How to download PUBG Lite

Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days

News

Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days

Honor 20 to come with 90% buyback guarantee

Deals

Honor 20 to come with 90% buyback guarantee

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho

Xiaomi CC9 series launch date set for July 2: Report

Would you shun Facebook if given lifetime data protection?

Hathway Multi TV users will now have to pay full NCF fee

Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi CC9 series launch date set for July 2: Report

News

Xiaomi CC9 series launch date set for July 2: Report
Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days

News

Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life
Motorola One Vision Review

Review

Motorola One Vision Review
Realme 'new premium killer' to sport four cameras and 64-megapixel sensor

News

Realme 'new premium killer' to sport four cameras and 64-megapixel sensor

हिंदी समाचार

Realme भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 64MP कैमरा सेंसर वाला स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Airtel सब्सक्राइबर्स अब Wynk Music app के जरिए अनलिमिटेड फ्री Hello Tunes को कर सकते हैं सेट, ये हैं तीन स्टेप्स

सैमसंग के फिटबैंड Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 भारत में 14,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत के साथ हुए लॉन्च

Xiaomi India 5th anniversary: आने वाले हफ्तो में 5 नए प्रॉडक्ट्स लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

News

Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho
News
Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho
Xiaomi CC9 series launch date set for July 2: Report

News

Xiaomi CC9 series launch date set for July 2: Report
Would you shun Facebook if given lifetime data protection?

News

Would you shun Facebook if given lifetime data protection?
Hathway Multi TV users will now have to pay full NCF fee

News

Hathway Multi TV users will now have to pay full NCF fee
Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days

News

Mi Band 4: Over 1 million units sold in 8 days