comscore Xiaomi CC9 leak showcases an all screen display, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi CC9 leak showcases an all screen display
News

Xiaomi CC9 leak showcases an all screen display

News

This Xiaomi CC9 leak comes just days after Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed the new CC lineup of devices. According to Jun, Xiaomi will now maintain three different device lineups. This includes the Xiaomi Mi series, the Mi MIX series, and the new CC series.

  • Published: June 24, 2019 9:43 AM IST
Xiaomi CC9 leak live image

Just days after the official announcement of the new Xiaomi CC series, the first CC device has leaked. This alleged real-world photo seems to indicate an all display screen on the front. The device that we are talking about here is the Xiaomi CC9. The design here with an all screen display is not surprising as it is expected to sport a flip-up camera. This Xiaomi CC9 leak comes just days after Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed the new CC lineup of devices. According to Jun, Xiaomi will now maintain three different device lineups. This includes the Xiaomi Mi series, the Mi MIX series, and the new CC series.

As previously reported, Xiaomi is aiming this new CC series at the younger generation with new hardware. Xiaomi also revealed that it has teamed up with Meitu to make this new smartphone series. Information about the first two devices as part of the CC series surfaced online right around the announcement. According to a previous report, Xiaomi is planning to launch its Xiaomi CC9 and the Xiaomi CC9e. The Xiaomi CC9 will come with a flip-up camera while the CC9e will come with a usual waterdrop notch.

Xiaomi CC9 leak: display design details

Taking a closer look at the leaked image, we see a narrow top and side bezels on the device. The bottom bezel on the front of the Xiaomi CC9 is still somewhat thick. However, it seems like the company has tried to make some improvements. In addition to the Flip up camera, the Xiaomi CC9 will also come with triple camera setup. This setup is a step up from what we saw in the first flip-up camera sporting smartphone, the Asus 6Z. The advantage that the Flip-up camera offers is that smartphone makers can do away with notches or punch holes.

As previously noted, the flip-up camera setup uses the real camera setup for selfies when flipped. This results in better quality selfies as the phone is using the primary cameras for selfies with no quality loss. The Xiaomi CC9 leak also showcased an extremely thin speaker grill on the top. This image was initially spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo. We have not received more information about the design or the specifications of the device. It is likely that this leaked image may be incorrect as we get more information from other sources.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi MIX

Xiaomi Mi MIX

3.2
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI 8
Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Quad Core 2.35GHz Processor
16 MP with PDAF, EIS, dual tone LED flash
  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 9:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
thumb-img
News
Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked
News
Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked
Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

News

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

News

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale

Microsoft bans employees from using free version of Slack: Report

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked

News

Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked
OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

News

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus जल्द लॉन्च करेगा कंपनी का पहला Smart TV, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Android बैन से निपटने के तैयारी में Huawei, रूसी ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम Avrora का मिल सकता है साथ

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा Samsung Galaxy A10s, ये होंगी खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy M40 इन ऑफर्स के साथ ओपन सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, 941 रुपये की EMI पर ले आएं घर

Samsung India की वेबसाइट पर लिस्ट हुए नए Galaxy Tab S5e और Galaxy Tab A 10.1 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked
News
Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked
Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale
Microsoft bans employees from using free version of Slack: Report

News

Microsoft bans employees from using free version of Slack: Report
OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

News

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year