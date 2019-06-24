Just days after the official announcement of the new Xiaomi CC series, the first CC device has leaked. This alleged real-world photo seems to indicate an all display screen on the front. The device that we are talking about here is the Xiaomi CC9. The design here with an all screen display is not surprising as it is expected to sport a flip-up camera. This Xiaomi CC9 leak comes just days after Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed the new CC lineup of devices. According to Jun, Xiaomi will now maintain three different device lineups. This includes the Xiaomi Mi series, the Mi MIX series, and the new CC series.

As previously reported, Xiaomi is aiming this new CC series at the younger generation with new hardware. Xiaomi also revealed that it has teamed up with Meitu to make this new smartphone series. Information about the first two devices as part of the CC series surfaced online right around the announcement. According to a previous report, Xiaomi is planning to launch its Xiaomi CC9 and the Xiaomi CC9e. The Xiaomi CC9 will come with a flip-up camera while the CC9e will come with a usual waterdrop notch.

Xiaomi CC9 leak: display design details

Taking a closer look at the leaked image, we see a narrow top and side bezels on the device. The bottom bezel on the front of the Xiaomi CC9 is still somewhat thick. However, it seems like the company has tried to make some improvements. In addition to the Flip up camera, the Xiaomi CC9 will also come with triple camera setup. This setup is a step up from what we saw in the first flip-up camera sporting smartphone, the Asus 6Z. The advantage that the Flip-up camera offers is that smartphone makers can do away with notches or punch holes.

As previously noted, the flip-up camera setup uses the real camera setup for selfies when flipped. This results in better quality selfies as the phone is using the primary cameras for selfies with no quality loss. The Xiaomi CC9 leak also showcased an extremely thin speaker grill on the top. This image was initially spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo. We have not received more information about the design or the specifications of the device. It is likely that this leaked image may be incorrect as we get more information from other sources.

