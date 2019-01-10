comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals new logo for the ‘Redmi’ sub-brand ahead of Redmi Note 7 launch today
News

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals new logo for the ‘Redmi’ sub-brand ahead of Redmi Note 7 launch today

News

The first smartphones under new Redmi sub-brand, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7, are likely to debut in China today.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 9:20 AM IST
redmi logo

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has an interesting product line-up, from entry-level and affordable smartphones, to flagship and gaming smartphones. But having them all under one brand also creates confusion for the user, as the product line keeps expanding, there was a need for a separate brand. The entry-level, affordable and mid-range smartphones will now be under the new ‘Redmi’ brand.

First set of smartphones under the new sub-brand are set to launch in China later today. And ahead of the launch, CEO Lei Jun has revealed new logo of the brand. It is a minimalistic logo that reads “Redmi by Xiaomi” with gradient paintjob giving it a refreshing look and feel.

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones, on the other hand, will be under Mi brand, flagship killer under Poco brand, and gaming smartphones under Black Shark brand. The Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 are expected to be announced later today, and one of the highlights of the Redmi Note 7 will likely be the 48-megapixel rear camera.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7 had recently surfaced on Geekbench listing where it logged a score of 1,462 in single-core test, and 4,556 in multi-core test. The listing also revealed that it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with Snapdragon 660 spotted on Geekbench; leaked poster shows waterdrop notch

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with Snapdragon 660 spotted on Geekbench; leaked poster shows waterdrop notch

A poster of the Redmi Note 7 was also recently leaked which revealed a full screen display with a waterdrop style notch. The back seems to be made from laminated polymer plastic that looks and feels like glass, and has gradient finish in refreshing colors. Other specifications and features are unknown at the moment, but with the launch just a few hours away, we will learn more when the company makes the smartphone official.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 9:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out
thumb-img
News
Watch a self-driving Tesla hit a robot at CES 2019
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China
thumb-img
News
Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price

Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display

Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price
Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream

News

Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China
A list of Xiaomi devices that have received price cut

Deals

A list of Xiaomi devices that have received price cut

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी आज भारत में बड़ी स्क्रीन वाले TV को करेगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

शाओमी Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Huawei Y9 2019 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

ऑनर का 48MP वाला स्मार्टफोन खींचता है ऐसी तस्वीरें

CES 2019: हुंडई की यह कार 5 फुट की दीवार पर भी कर देगी चढ़ाई, जानें क्या हैं फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch tomorrow: Expected specifications and price
Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display

News

Nokia 8.1 Plus may come with a 'punch-hole' display
Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream

News

Xiaomi The Bigger Picture launch event: Here is how to watch the livestream
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today
Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out