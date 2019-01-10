Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals new logo for the ‘Redmi’ sub-brand ahead of Redmi Note 7 launch today

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has an interesting product line-up, from entry-level and affordable smartphones, to flagship and gaming smartphones. But having them all under one brand also creates confusion for the user, as the product line keeps expanding, there was a need for a separate brand. The entry-level, affordable and mid-range smartphones will now be under the new ‘Redmi’ brand.

First set of smartphones under the new sub-brand are set to launch in China later today. And ahead of the launch, CEO Lei Jun has revealed new logo of the brand. It is a minimalistic logo that reads “Redmi by Xiaomi” with gradient paintjob giving it a refreshing look and feel.

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones, on the other hand, will be under Mi brand, flagship killer under Poco brand, and gaming smartphones under Black Shark brand. The Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 are expected to be announced later today, and one of the highlights of the Redmi Note 7 will likely be the 48-megapixel rear camera.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7 had recently surfaced on Geekbench listing where it logged a score of 1,462 in single-core test, and 4,556 in multi-core test. The listing also revealed that it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

A poster of the Redmi Note 7 was also recently leaked which revealed a full screen display with a waterdrop style notch. The back seems to be made from laminated polymer plastic that looks and feels like glass, and has gradient finish in refreshing colors. Other specifications and features are unknown at the moment, but with the launch just a few hours away, we will learn more when the company makes the smartphone official.