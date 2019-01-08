Xiaomi ‘Cepheus’ spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

A new Xiaomi device with the code name “Cepheus” has been spotted in a listing on the benchmarking website Geekbench. According to the listing, the device is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 6GB RAM. This comes around the same time when Xiaomi is all set to launch its first Redmi-branded smartphone which is expected to come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. Some new rumors are also indicating that the company is also working on another Xiaomi branded smartphone with a similar 48-megapixel camera sensor.

The listing was initially spotted by MySmartPrice, along with the benchmarking scores. According to the listing, the device scored 3,475 in the single-core test and 10,872 scored in the multi-core test. The report also pointed out that the benchmark scores are not that impressive if compared with other leaked benchmarking scores from upcoming devices that are expected to sport Snapdragon 855 SoC. Considering that this listing “only” indicates 6GB RAM, it is almost certain that Xiaomi will also launch other models with more RAM.

As previously reported, the device with codename “Cepheus” will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Always-on Display. This almost confirms that it will be a Xiaomi-branded smartphone as the company has not launched any Redmi device with these features. The report also noted that Xiaomi “Cepheus” is also likely to come with its in-house Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 operating system out of the box.

The company has not launched any more details about the upcoming devices including other specifications, any possible launch dates or information on pricing. This report surfaced the internet days after it was announced that Xiaomi is branching out Redmi as a dedicated brand to increase its focus on the entry-level, budget and mid-range devices. The company also seems to be working on Poco F2 at the time of writing.