comscore Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as president of China market
News

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as president of China market

News

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun is reportedly stepping down to focus on next year where the company plans to focus on mobile 5G and AIoT business.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 4:55 PM IST
xiaomi-ceo-lei-jun

Lei Jun, the Chairman and Co-founder of Xiaomi, has reportedly stepped down from his position as President of China operations. According to a report, the company notified its employees of major changes in leadership roles via an internal letter circulated last week. Jun’s responsibilities will now be handled by Lu Weibing, who is currently the head of Redmi, the spin-off brand from Xiaomi. The company has made other changes to the leadership roles as well.

Technode reports citing internal letter than former president Lin Bin has been promoted to company vice president. As part of leadership changes, the company has also promoted CFO Zhou Capital to president of international business. “Next year will be an offensive year for Xiaomi’s 5G business, and it will also be a key year for Xiaomi to promote mobile phone + AIoT,” Jun said in the letter. “We need more powerful group management support. It is necessary to continue the organizational innovation vitality brought by the cadre rotation mechanism,” he added.

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 11 Features

During the third quarter of 2019, Xiaomi saw its smartphone shipments and market share decline from the same period last year. According to Canalys, Xiaomi shipped 32.5 million smartphones to achieve a market share of 9.2 percent. However, it’s market share contracted 3 percent on a year-on-year basis. Xiaomi saw decline in market share while Samsung, Huawei and Oppo registered positive growth in this quarter. The company’s third quarter results noted 7.8 percent year-on-year decline in smartphone business revenue. The company cites slowdown in the Chinese market as the cause for this decline in revenue.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: How the popular Xiaomi phone is made in India

Also Read

Redmi Note 8 Pro: How the popular Xiaomi phone is made in India

Since getting listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last year, Xiaomi reported its slowest growth yet during the third quarter. It saw a growth of 5.5 percent year on year. While its margin from smartphone business remains small and declining in China, the company is looking for new avenues. It has transformed itself into a services-oriented company and has expanded into AIoT devices as well. The immediate challenge for new leadership will be to battle Huawei, Oppo and Vivo in its home market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 4:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president
News
Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president
Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Features

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

News

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch on December 5

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch on December 5

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

News

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

News

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch
Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president

News

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president
Best Xiaomi Mi smart LED TVs to buy in India right now

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Mi smart LED TVs to buy in India right now
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price
Xiaomi Smart Electric Bed launched for around Rs 20,300: Check features

News

Xiaomi Smart Electric Bed launched for around Rs 20,300: Check features

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Watch GT 2 भारत में 5 दिसंबर को होगी लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

दिसंबर में लॉन्च होंगे Vivo V17, Realme XT 730G और Galaxy S10 Lite समेत ये फोन

Vivo Y9s फोन 4 रियर कैमरा सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL Rs 999 Prepaid Plan : बीएसएनएल ने लॉन्च किया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन का नया कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, ये है कीमत

News

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch
News
Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch
Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president

News

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president
New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more

News

New Realme C2 update brings November 2019 Android security patch and more
Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

News

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched
Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12

News

Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12