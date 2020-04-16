comscore Xiaomi 'Comet' prototype phone spotted online: Check details
Xiaomi 'Comet' prototype phone spotted online: Check details

The handset is an Engineering Prototype, and a leak claims that this Xiaomi phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi is said to be working on a device with codename Comet. The handset is an Engineering Prototype, and a leak claims that this Xiaomi phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. As per a person that had bought the device, there are only three units of the alleged prototype handset from Xiaomi. This handset reportedly has an LCD display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Gizmochina reported that the alleged Xiaomi Comet phone features a 2,900mAh battery. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. As mentioned above, the handset is water and dust resistance. The cited person has also shared a few of images device, which revealed its design.

At the backside of the phone, there is a  dual-camera setup with an LED flash. The company seems to have added a fingerprint scanner at the back. The images of the Xiaomi Comet remind us of the Black Shark gaming phone if you just look at the design. There are reports that suggest that this could be a budget gaming device from Xiaomi, which is still in works. At the moment, it is better to take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Besides, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone was recently spotted on the FCC, which confirmed the name of the handset. As per the listing, the Mi Note 10 Lite could feature a similar 6.47-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. In addition, the display will also come with a water-drop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Moving to the rear camera, we will get a primary 64-megapixel camera along with four more camera sensors.

