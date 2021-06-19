Xiaomi is soon to launch the Mi 11 Lite as another mid-range phone in India. As we inch closer to the launch, which is scheduled for June, 22 Xiaomi has decided to tease the device a bit to generate excitement amongst the people. As part of the same, the company has now confirmed the Mi 11 Lite colour options. Also Read - Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

It is revealed that the phone will come in three colour options for us to choose from. Here’s a look at what are they and what the phone looks like. Also Read - Another Xiaomi folding phone set to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

These are the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite colours

As revealed via a tweet, the Xiaomi M1 11 Lite will come in three colour variants, namely, Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black. While one is the classic black for nothing too experimental, the other two options go for pastel hues, which might prove apt for the current summer vibes. Also Read - Best smartphones for photography under Rs 20,000 to gift for Father's Day

We're very excited to reveal 3 beautiful color variants of #Mi11Lite 😍 🟤 Tuscany Coral

🔵 Jazz Blue

⚫️ Vinyl Black These colors are inspired by a region in Italy, a music genre & phonographic records Tell us your favorite color Launching 22nd June, 12PM#LiteAndLoaded pic.twitter.com/LYOVvFAFbY — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 18, 2021

This is similar to the Mi 11 Lite 4G’s colours available on the global markets. Except, the names are different.

Further, Xiaomi confirms that the Mi 11 Lite is the slimmest phone with a thickness of 6.8mm in another tweet. This it shows by comparing it with a pencil, which turned out to be thicker than the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features, specs, price

The Mi 11 Lite in India will offer people 4G connectivity. There’s no word on whether or not Xiaomi will launch a 5G variant in the country.

The smartphone, much like the global variant, will come with a combination of big and small camera housings at the back, much like the Mi 11. The rear camera setup will include three snappers. The front will get a punch-hole display, which will span 6.55-inch. Based on an AMOLED panel, it will support a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip and is expected to get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro lens. The front camera will stand at 16-megapixel.

It will be backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, NFC, dual speakers, and more.

As for the price, the Mi 11 Lite expected to start at Rs 20,000. It will be available to buy via Flipkart.