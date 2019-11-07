comscore Xiaomi plans to enter two new countries; Sweden launch on November 13
Xiaomi confirms plans to enter two new countries; Sweden launch on November 13

  Published: November 7, 2019 11:18 AM IST
Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Wang Xiang, head of Xiaomi’s international operations, disclosed the company is set to enter Japan next year with high-performance smartphones offering at lower prices. Wang said Xiaomi eventually hopes to partner with wireless carriers, the main distributors for phones in Japan, though he did not mention any specific names, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Tuesday.

Initially the products will be available exclusively through the company’s own sales channels, including online. During the interactive media session, Wang also tried address data-privacy concerns surrounding Chinese companies.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta-camera setup debuts as global version of Mi CC9 Pro

“We cooperate with … Google. We have a track record of respecting personal data protection rules in Europe, and we’ll do the same in Japan”, he said. Additionally, Xiaomi is also set to make its debut in Sweden soon.

The smartphone player will hold an event in central Stockholm, Sweden, on November 13, which will kick off at 1 p.m. (local time). Xiaomi hadn’t revealed what products it would bring to Sweden, but the event page included the text “Smart Life Made Simple”, which hinted at the company launching smart home products.

The company has presence in quite a few markets across the globe. It recently expanded smartphone portfolio in the European market with the launch of a new Redmi Note 8 variant, dubbed as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. The quad-camera smartphone will be made available from November 13 through official mi.com, FNac, Darty, Electro Depot, Auchan, and Mi Home stores in the France region. The same will get further available for markets of the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg soon.

With inputs from IANS

