Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel processor alongside Redmi Note 8 series

The new version may come with a full-sized keyboard, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack along with Smart Unlock 2.0 feature. The 8th Gen RedmiBook 14 features a 14-inch ultra-narrow full HD display.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 11:50 AM IST
After launching its first laptop RedmiBook 14 with an 8th Gen Intel processor in May, Redmi has announced plans to launch its new version with a 10th Gen Intel processor on August 29. The 10th Gen RedmiBook 14 device will cost more and is expected to offer 14-inch display with an 81.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, news portal GizmoChina reported on Sunday.

As per the report, the new version may come with a full-sized keyboard, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack along with Smart Unlock 2.0 feature. The 8th Gen RedmiBook 14 features a 14-inch ultra-narrow full HD display. Under the hood, the device has up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8GB RAM. The device also comes with quick charging feature, with zero to 50 percent charged achieved in 34 minutes.

On August 29, Xiaomi will also unveil the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in China. Ahead of the official launch, the company has shared a teaser video on Weibo showcasing durability of the Pro variant. Xiaomi is teasing away the Redmi Note 8 series from quite some time now. The company in a way has teased away the full design of the two phones. Last time around, Xiaomi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing, also shared the official retail box for Redmi Note 8 Pro. Some of the key specifications have also been confirmed by the company.

In addition to teased, some real-world images of the device have also leaked online. The design of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will remain largely similar to the Redmi K20 series, except the front display. These images showcase a triple camera setup on the back of the device along with what appears to be a fingerprint scanner. On the front, both Redmi Note 8 and the 8 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch display.

Written with IANS inputs

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 11:50 AM IST

