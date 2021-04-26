Xiaomi could be working on a smartphone with 200MP camera

Xiaomi could soon ‘up its ante’ in the camera game with the launch of a smartphone that could feature a 200-megapixel camera. The camera sensor is expected to be made by Samsung and Xiaomi is most likely to be the first one to get hold of it. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X arrives in India: Here's a look at the new QS 870 smartphone

This comes after the company has launched a number of 108-megapixel camera phones, including the most recent Mi 11X Pro in India. Here are the details.

A 200MP Xiaomi phone could arrive soon

As revealed by known tipster Digital Chat Station (via Twitter), a 200-megapixel camera sensor is in the works, which could be a part of the Samsung ISOCELL sensor portfolio.

While the tweet doesn’t mention Xiaomi, a report by ITHome hints at Xiaomi adopting the new camera sensor by Samsung. Presently, the 108-megapixel cameras on phones are the trend, which is trying to make its entry on premium, as well as, budget phones.

While we lack details on the upcoming 200-megapixel camera sensor, a previous leak by Ice Universe, suggests that it could have 0.64-micron pixels, which will be the smallest yet. It could also come in a size of 1/1.37 -inch, much like Samsung‘s HM3 sensor and smaller than the GN2 sensor. This information was speculated by the tipster WHYLAB.

It is also suggested that the upcoming camera sensor will support up to 16K video recording and up to 16-in-1 pixel binning technology for enhanced and detailed images.

There are high chances this could happen soon as Samsung was also rumoured to launch a 200-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi could be the first to get it since the same collaboration happened between the two tech companies when the HM2 sensor was introduced.

However, it remains to be seen when this happens and which Xiaomi phone gets to boast the upcoming smartphone camera trend. We will keep you posted on this. So, stay tuned.