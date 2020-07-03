Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek

The good relations between the Chinese tech-giant Xiaomi and the Taiwanese chipset provider MediaTek have been growing at a good rate throughout the years. In recent times, the phone maker has acquired more and more chips from MediaTek. Now, a new report suggests that the two companies will collaborate to develop a new custom chip for Xiaomi phones. Also Read - Xiaomi shares details about the ‘Ultra Battery-Saver’ mode on MIUI 12; Here is how it works

Xiaomi and Mediatek’s growing relationship

The growing partnership of Xiaomi and MediaTek that led to this reported collaboration can be seen in previous launches of the brand’s phones. For example, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was the first device to feature Mediatek’s Helio G90T processor. Similarly, the Redmi 10X was the first to introduce the newest Dimensity 820 SoC. Also, even in the lower end, Redmi has debuted the new Helio G35 chipset in its new Redmi 9C. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel, 65W speaker launched: Price, Full Specifications

The brand is soon expected to launch a new phone under Redmi’s signature with the Dimensity 1000+ chip this year. So looking at these levels of collaboration, a custom processor is not far-fetched. Xiaomi’s move would also be in line with the recent trend of several manufacturers that seek to develop their own chips for use on their mobile phones. Also Read - Xiaomi testing new 'paper' colour reading mode

The source of the leak is Digital Chat Station, a well-known informant of the Chinese social network, Weibo. According to the report, the cooperation between the two companies has grown quite a bit. Both companies are planning to develop a custom chip for the future generation of Xiaomi smartphones.

Even if this leak is accurate, it would still be too early to know any possible specifications on this chipset. For its part, Xiaomi once tried to debut its own chips by launching the Surge S1 SoC. However, its launch was not very successful, since the company did work on its successor to launch a newer model.

