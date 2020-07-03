comscore Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi could develop its own chipset in association with Mediatek
News

Xiaomi could develop its own chipset in association with Mediatek

News

The growing partnership of Xiaomi and MediaTek that led to this reported collaboration can be seen in previous launches of the brand's phones.

  • Published: July 3, 2020 12:39 PM IST
mediatek-logo

The good relations between the Chinese tech-giant Xiaomi and the Taiwanese chipset provider MediaTek have been growing at a good rate throughout the years. In recent times, the phone maker has acquired more and more chips from MediaTek. Now, a new report suggests that the two companies will collaborate to develop a new custom chip for Xiaomi phones. Also Read - Xiaomi shares details about the ‘Ultra Battery-Saver’ mode on MIUI 12; Here is how it works

Xiaomi and Mediatek’s growing relationship

The growing partnership of Xiaomi and MediaTek that led to this reported collaboration can be seen in previous launches of the brand’s phones. For example, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was the first device to feature Mediatek’s Helio G90T processor. Similarly, the Redmi 10X was the first to introduce the newest Dimensity 820 SoC. Also, even in the lower end, Redmi has debuted the new Helio G35 chipset in its new Redmi 9C. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel, 65W speaker launched: Price, Full Specifications

The brand is soon expected to launch a new phone under Redmi’s signature with the Dimensity 1000+ chip this year. So looking at these levels of collaboration, a custom processor is not far-fetched. Xiaomi’s move would also be in line with the recent trend of several manufacturers that seek to develop their own chips for use on their mobile phones. Also Read - Xiaomi testing new 'paper' colour reading mode

The source of the leak is Digital Chat Station, a well-known informant of the Chinese social network, Weibo. According to the report, the cooperation between the two companies has grown quite a bit. Both companies are planning to develop a custom chip for the future generation of Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi invests in semiconductor designer; likely to be a part of ‘Make in China 2025’ initiative

Also Read

Xiaomi invests in semiconductor designer; likely to be a part of ‘Make in China 2025’ initiative

Even if this leak is accurate, it would still be too early to know any possible specifications on this chipset. For its part, Xiaomi once tried to debut its own chips by launching the Surge S1 SoC. However, its launch was not very successful, since the company did work on its successor to launch a newer model.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 12:39 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

4.5

15999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek G90T SoC
Quad - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Top Products
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek

News

Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek

Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio

News

Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale

News

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek

Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale

Jio Platforms gets its 11th investor in the form of Intel

Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020
Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek

News

Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X50 Pro पर मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 11 बीटा अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

देसी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग एप Jio Meet हुआ लॉन्च, जूम को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया 65 इंच डिस्प्ले वाला Mi TV Master, ये हैं खूबियां

जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स को मिला 12वां निवेशक, अब तक 1,17,588.45 लाख करोड़ का हुआ निवेश

Motorola One Fusion स्मार्टफोन क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप और Snapdragon 710 चिपसेट के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek
News
Xiaomi could develop its own chipset with Mediatek
Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio

News

Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio
Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale

News

Realme Buds Q sells over 25,000 units in first sale
Jio Platforms gets its 11th investor in the form of Intel

News

Jio Platforms gets its 11th investor in the form of Intel
Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s

News

Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers