Xiaomi could launch new wireless charging power bank on March 16

Xiaomi shared a video using the tag "CutTheCord" hyping up fans to wait for a product that will leave them with "one less wire to worry about".

  Published: March 13, 2020 5:08 PM IST
Xiaomi wireless charging power bank

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is quickly expanding its vast variety of products in the Indian market. The company has already developed the Mi Outdoor speaker, a pair of dual-driver earphones and a Mi electric toothbrush. The company also recently launched the Redmi power banks which come with dual-input and dual-output features.

Now the brand has teased a new product launching on March 16, 2020. The new product is expected to be a power bank with wireless charging technology. The hint comes from a recently posted Xiaomi video. The video comes with the tag “CutTheCord” and says “One less wire to deal with” for Mi fans.

What further adds to speculation is the next major phone launch in India by Xiaomi is the Mi 10. The Xiaomi flagship Mi 10 series supports wireless charging, and it makes sense that the company would want to launch supported accessories ahead of the phone’s launch.

There are as of now, no further details on the expected new wireless charging power bank. However, thanks to the recently launched Redmi power banks, we have a few expectations. Xiaomi may choose to include dual-input and dual-output features. There will likely also be wired two-way fast charging. We should see more details on the product on March 16, when it launches.

Redmi Power Banks

In other news, Xiaomi also recently launched a couple of power banks under its Redmi line. The budget power banks come in two variants. The first is a 10,000mAh one that features 10W two-way charging along with dual-input and dual-output capabilities. The other is a larger 20,000mah power bank with 18W two-way fast charging.

Both Redmi power banks come with features like a low power charging mode for wearables and accessories and 12-layer circuit protection. The smaller 10,000mAh power bank is available for Rs 799 in black and white colors. The larger 20,000mAh power bank is available for Rs 1,499 in two colors, black and white.

