comscore Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology in an upcoming Black Shark phone
News

Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology in an upcoming Black Shark phone

News

The upcoming Black Shark flagship phone from Xiaomi will break the 100W fast charging barrier in the smartphone industry.

  • Published: June 20, 2020 5:02 PM IST
Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo main

Xiaomi, in recent years, has greatly improved several aspect of its smartphones. The company has significantly raised the bar in terms of its cameras and fast charge capability. Speaking about the latter, it is Oppo who currently leads the market with its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology. Also Read - OnePlus Z to feature 30W fast charging, reveals TUV Rheinland certification

However, a while ago, Xiaomi confirmed that it was developing a 100W fast charge technology. Now, it looks like this technology could hit the market this year, and it would be on a Black Shark flagship phone. These impressive numbers of fast charging power, which once seemed unthinkable, are getting closer and closer. Also Read - Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 may sport 80W fast charging; likely coming in 2021

Xiaomi’s 100W fast-charge technology, first in Black Shark

Lenovo has also claimed that its first Lenovo Legion Phone will feature 90W fast charging. This implies that the era of 100W fast charging is just around the corner. According to information recently leaked via Weibo, the upcoming Black Shark flagship phone will break the 100W charging barrier. Also Read - Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging can charge your phone in 20 mins

Over the past year, Xiaomi and Vivo showcased their own ultra-powerful fast-charging solutions. Xiaomi showed a 100W technology, while Vivo boasted of reaching up to 120W. Earlier this year, Lu Weibing, president of Xiaomi Group China, said that the 100W fast charging technology is still in its early stages. However, he also pointed out that the expected mass production and commercial use of 100W fast charging technology could start soon.

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market with Find X2 Series

Also Read

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market with Find X2 Series

Although fast 100W charging will soon become mainstream in the near future, Lu Weibing says there are some technical difficulties that must be faced. For example, the problem of protection for batteries, chargers, and motherboards. Moreover, the optimal capacity of the smartphone’s battery cycle, which can be decreased in long-term usage.

It is worth noting that in 2019, Lin Bin, Vice President of Xiaomi Group, gave a technical demonstration of the brand’s 100W fast charge. With the aforementioned technology, it could fully charge a 4,000mAh battery capacity phone in just 17 minutes. This is only based on the early stages of initial testing. When the technology finally goes into mass production, the speed could be even faster. At the moment, it is unknown if this expected technology becomes a reality this year.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 20, 2020 5:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon
Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes fake NIC order

News

Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes fake NIC order

Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon

News

Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon

Amazon to enter liquor delivery business in India: Report

News

Amazon to enter liquor delivery business in India: Report

Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

News

Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

Most Popular

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes fake NIC order

Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon

Amazon to enter liquor delivery business in India: Report

Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon
Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon

News

Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon
Xiaomi Redmi 7A receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta update
OnePlus, Xiaomi products sell out despite anti-China sentiments

News

OnePlus, Xiaomi products sell out despite anti-China sentiments
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

Top Products

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Apple ने बढ़ाई Facebook की मुश्किलें, ऐप स्टोर में फिर नहीं मिली Facebook की इस नई ऐप को जगह

Apple अमेरिका के चार राज्यों में बंद करेगा रिटेल स्टोर, जानें क्या है वजह

Samsung ने चीन से डिस्प्ले प्रोडक्शन प्लांट हटाए जाने की खबरों का किया खंडन

Apple iPhone SE 2020 की भारत में कीमतें हो सकती हैं कम

भारत में कई घंटे WhatsApp रहा डाउन, यूजर्स को हुई ये परेशानी

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon
Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes fake NIC order

News

Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes fake NIC order
Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon

News

Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon
Amazon to enter liquor delivery business in India: Report

News

Amazon to enter liquor delivery business in India: Report
Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

News

Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers