Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

In July, there was a rumor about two cheap Xiaomi smartphones equipped with 64-megapixel and 108-megapixel cameras, but there has been no news since. Now, a well-known Weibo leaker has revealed the codenames of the two phones along with the model number of the 108-megapixel camera.

Last year, Xiaomi launched a trend for smartphone cameras with a high number of Megapixels. The first device, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, came with Samsung's first 64-megapixel image sensor. A few months later, the company launched the Mi Note 10 with an impressive 108-megapixel camera. This huge sensor has already consolidated itself among the major manufacturers. And the 64-megapixel has even become common among mid-range devices.

Flagship camera to cheaper Xiaomi models

As per the new leak, the new phones are code-named Gauguin and Gauguin Pro. The latter is equipped with a 108-megapixel sensor, while the Gauguin variant comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera. According to GSMArena, the Xiaomi Gauguin Pro will be the cheapest smartphone with a 108MP camera and, therefore, may come with the Redmi brand.

The product code is M2007J22C and at the moment it is impossible to catalog it with a commercial name. Unfortunately, not much is known about these devices at the moment. However, the leak states that the launch is imminent. It has already been announced that Xiaomi is preparing to reveal a new Redmi Note 10 series in the coming months.

The company could also bring a new Mi Note smartphone in November. Or, yet, the new smartphones could be part of the Mi CC series. Mi CC9 smartphones were unveiled last year. They came as a partnership between Xiaomi and Meitu. Meitu was acquired by Xiaomi in 2018. It was a Chinese company known for its camera-centric devices.