Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera

A leak on the Weibo website revealed the codenames and models of two new Xiaomi phones. It could be the cheapest Xiaomi phone with108-megapixel camera.

  • Published: September 20, 2020 4:26 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

In July, there was a rumor about two cheap Xiaomi smartphones equipped with 64-megapixel and 108-megapixel cameras, but there has been no news since. Now, a well-known Weibo leaker has revealed the codenames of the two phones along with the model number of the 108-megapixel camera. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in India receives MIUI 12 version

Last year, Xiaomi launched a trend for smartphone cameras with a high number of Megapixels. The first device, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, came with Samsung’s first 64-megapixel image sensor. A few months later, the company launched the Mi Note 10 with an impressive 108-megapixel camera. This huge sensor has already consolidated itself among the major manufacturers. And the 64-megapixel has even become common among mid-range devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India, to bring large circular display and premium design

Flagship camera to cheaper Xiaomi models

As per the new leak, the new phones are code-named Gauguin and Gauguin Pro. The latter is equipped with a 108-megapixel sensor, while the Gauguin variant comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera. According to GSMArena, the Xiaomi Gauguin Pro will be the cheapest smartphone with a 108MP camera and, therefore, may come with the Redmi brand. Also Read - Xiaomi लॉन्च करेगी नई Redmi Smart TV A सीरीज के 5 स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें ये होंगी खूबियां

The product code is M2007J22C and at the moment it is impossible to catalog it with a commercial name. Unfortunately, not much is known about these devices at the moment. However, the leak states that the launch is imminent. It has already been announced that Xiaomi is preparing to reveal a new Redmi Note 10 series in the coming months.

The company could also bring a new Mi Note smartphone in November. Or, yet, the new smartphones could be part of the Mi CC series. Mi CC9 smartphones were unveiled last year. They came as a partnership between Xiaomi and Meitu. Meitu was acquired by Xiaomi in 2018. It was a Chinese company known for its camera-centric devices.

Best Sellers