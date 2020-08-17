comscore Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India | BGR India
Xiaomi could soon launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

The Xiaomi smart refrigerator and washing machine could likely be products the brand has already launched in China under its MIJIA lineup.

  Published: August 17, 2020 1:13 PM IST
Xiaomi washing machine

Xiaomi is getting more products into its lifestyle wing in India. The company is planning to launch a smart refrigerator in the country that will be internet-enabled.  A new report by 91Mobiles reveals that the brand aims to also launch a washing machine in India. Both the products will be the first of their category from Xiaomi in India. Also Read - Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 144Hz screen: Check specs, price

The new washing machine and refrigerator could be products that have already been launched in Xiaomi’s home country China. The brand has a huge lineup of MIJIA washing machines and refrigerators in China. However, there is currently no information on which of these models could come to India. Also Read - Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched; Features a 5-level filtration system

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain last year revealed that the company planned to enter a bunch of new categories in India apart from its usual smartphone and smartphone accessories lineups. This includes water purifiers, laptops, and even washing machines. We recently saw the Mi NoteBook 14 series launch, and the Mi Water Purifier was launched back in 2019. Also Read - Mi Water Purifier Review: Smart, Convenient, Efficient

Now, aiming at a new space where Xiaomi will compete with completely new players, the washing machine and refrigerator will be refreshing additions. Xiaomi will likely be using its feature-packed at low prices strategy to entice new customers who may be looking to purchase the range of products.

Redmi G gaming laptop launched in China

In other news, Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi G gaming laptop in China. The Redmi G gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch LCD panel with support for Full HD resolution. It has an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, 300nits of brightness. The screen on Redmi G also has an anti-glare coating. The panel offers support for a 144Hz refresh rate. This laptop has a sleek design with full-sized backlit keyboard support. There’s also a built-in 720p webcam, and dual 2W speakers with DTS: X Ultra 3D Sound.

Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 144Hz screen: Check specs, price

Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 144Hz screen: Check specs, price

The Redmi G gaming laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor, which has a base frequency of 2.6GHz and a maximum turbo frequency of 5GHz. It is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. The base model is powered by the Intel Core i5-10200H processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

  Published Date: August 17, 2020 1:13 PM IST

