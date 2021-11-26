Xiaomi could soon start a self repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program in India

Apple recently announced the launch of its Self Service Repair program in the US, with the help of which users can order a number of parts like display, battery and more for the Apple devices and replace them at their home. Now, it seems Xiaomi is looking to follow suit. The company could be getting ready to launch a new repair program for the Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December: Report

Xiaomi India via a tweet has teased that they could be launching a user self-repair program in India pretty soon. The tweet is accompanied by an image that states, “Services Simplified.” Also Read - Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus spyware

While the tweet itself is cryptic and does not reveal much, it is being assumed that the company is looking to offer a simplified program that might make repairs and related services simpler. While the company has not come out right with information regarding the self-service program, it is just an educated guess, which is why we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt.

To recall, back in August a report emerged stating that Xiaomi has filed for a brand trademark under the name Xiaomi Mi Care repair service. Earlier the program was only available in the company’s home market of China. The trademark filing implied that the company is looking to launch the service in overseas markets too.

India is one of the key markets for the brand, so it won’t be a surprise if it was one of the first pilot countries in which the brand starts the program.