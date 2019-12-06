comscore Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi
Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi: How to avoid buying counterfeit products

Check out how to identify counterfeit products of Xiaomi and avoid buying them.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 2:04 PM IST
Xiaomi counterfeit products

Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is the number one smartphone maker in the country. According to IDC, it had a market share of 27.1 percent in the Indian market at the end of the third quarter of this year. Apart from leading in smartphone maker, the Chinese company is also the leader in smart TV segment. It’s leadership comes with a great risk: proliferation of counterfeit products. Now, the company has announced that counterfeit Xiaomi products estimated to be worth over Rs 13 lakhs have been seized from four suppliers in Gaffar market.

Counterfeit Xiaomi products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized

In a statement, Xiaomi revealed that it had filed a complaint with the local police as part of its anti-counterfeit measures. Police officers of Central District Karol Bagh Police Station along with company executives conducted raids in Gaffar Market in the week of November 25. They seized over 2,000+ fake Xiaomi products from four shop owners, who have been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Xiaomi products. The seized products included a range of mobile accessories including those not officially launched in India yet.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

The counterfeit products seized include Mi Powerbanks, Mi Neckbands, Mi Travel Adapter with Cable, Mi Earphone Basic with Mic, Mi Wireless Headsets, Redmi Air Dots, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable, etc. The police also found from their interrogation that these four suppliers have been managing this business for years now. These counterfeit products were allegedly sold in retail and wholesale to the customers. They were available from Galaxy Mobile Accessories, BCM Plaza, Shop No. 14 – Sega Market, Shop No. 2 – Lotus Plaza.

Xiaomi is not the only company affected by counterfeit products in the country. Before its rise to become a market leader, the Indian market was populated with counterfeit products of brands like Nokia, Sony Ericsson and even Samsung. However, there is a way to identify counterfeit products of Xiaomi. Here is how.

Some products carry security codes that can be checked on mi.com to identify the authenticity of the product- eg. Mi Powerbanks

1. Packaging and quality of retail box are very different. You can visit any Mi Home/Mi Store to validate the original packaging.

2. Check for the original Mi Logo on the product and you will know if that is authorized. Original logo of packaging can be seen on mi.com.

3. All authorized fitness products such as Mi Band(s) will have Mi Fit app compatibility.

4. Original batteries will carry a sign stating it to be Li-Poly batteries – while signs like Li-ion mean that they are not Xiaomi’s.

5. One can identify original USB cables by Xiaomi as well from the fake ones, as the unauthorized ones are quite flimsy and break easily.

Counterfeit products are not only a threat to tech companies but they can also be harmful to consumers. They have been found to be a threat to consumer health and safety and importantly to data security. They might also malfunction after a certain period and the user might be unaware of these hazards. Xiaomi says this episode highlights the menace caused for the business and the society.

