Xiaomi crowdfunding campaign reveals Roidmi NEX Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

According to the description, the highlight of the Roidmi NEX Wireless Vacuum Cleaner is its dual functionality to act as a Vacuum cleaner as well as a mop at the same time. The company has priced it for 1699 RMB which amounts to Rs 17,200.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 2:32 PM IST
Xiaomi has just launched a new crowdfunding campaign in the Chinese market. The latest campaign aims to launch the Roidmi NEX Wireless Vacuum Cleaner. Similar to past Xiaomi products, we get a vacuum cleaner that sports a number of bleeding edge smart features. According to the description, the highlight of the device is its dual functionality to act as a Vacuum cleaner as well as a mop at the same time. The company has priced the Roidmi NEX Wireless Vacuum Cleaner for 1699 RMB which amounts to Rs 17,200. The details about the product on the crowdfunding page indicate that it will come with a 120,000 turn brushless motor. In addition to this, the vacuum cleaner will offer 60-minute battery life on one charge.

The crowdfunding page also revealed an “intelligent slow-drop” technology. This technology allows the vacuum cleaner to absorb the moisture while keeping the mop moist. This technology will also stop the water from overflowing when the cleaner is not moving. Xiaomi has also added a “nano-scale hydrophobic fiber” in the soft velvet roller brush. This keeps the brush stain-resistant, and waterproof while evenly cleaning the floor. According to the product description, this technology does not use the soft velvet roller when the web mop is in use.

Xiaomi crowdfunding campaign: More details on the Roidmi NEX

Digging further in the details of the vacuum cleaner, we discovered that it will be powered by a new generation Engine-X digital brushless motor. This motor goes up to 120,000 RPM with the help of up to 435W. It results in a stable output of 145AW suction power and 23,500Pa vacuum. According to the description, the product also sports a new generation Air-X dust separation technology. Roidmi NEX uses a simple multi-stage “tornado with a simpler structure”. This helps the vacuum cleaner to maintain the suction capacity.

According to a report by Chinese website MyDrivers, the Roidmi NEX comes with four elements in the front air filter. Moving to the back, we are greeted with two elements in the air filter. This provides a 6-element dual purification air filter in the cleaner. It cleans the air when it enters the cleaner and then properly cleans it for the second time when the air is leaving. The description revealed this results in an air purifier-level purification and air filtration. The Roidmi NEX sports 8 lithium batteries to power the wireless vacuum cleaner. Last but not least, Xiaomi has also added an app with the vacuum cleaner to control its functions and monitor its battery life.

