comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids
News

Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids

News

Xiaomi's smart piggy bank is made by another company and comes with an app and ledger support.

  • Published: March 6, 2019 12:29 PM IST
xiaomi piggy bank main

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has introduced a new product on its crowdfunding platform. The new product from the company is a smart piggy bank designed for kids. Xiaomi has been supporting third party developers and creators with its crowdfunding platform and with the new product, the company is once again tying up with a product called the PUPUPULA smart piggy bank. As the name implies, this smart piggy bank can be used to save money, check balance and complete tasks. The PUPUPULA smart piggy bank has a crowdfunding price of RMB 399 (around Rs 4,200) and the product is delivered by Beijing Xiaomoosi Technology Co. Ltd.

The same company is also responsible for the after sales service of the product and it is expected to start shipping the smart piggy bank from April 13. In terms of features, the PUPUPULA smart piggy bank comes equipped with a 1.54-inch IPS full color display and it offers a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The PUPUPULA smart piggy bank comes with an app support and GizmoChina reports that the app comes with a special transaction number which will be needed for each transaction, whether deposit or withdrawal.

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

Also Read

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

Whenever you make a deposit, the piggy bank will bounce and make a sound and the action is said to give children’s a surprise. Whenever you make a withdrawal, the piggy bank will make a slightly “disappointing” sound effect and is aimed to help children’s be careful with their money, pocket money to be specific. Further, the app offers a ledger that shows details on the source of the child’s income and how and when the funds were used.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The function can also be used by parents to manage the income and expenditure of their kids weekly, monthly or annually. Xiaomi still remains known for its budget and value for money smartphones but the company continues to expand its reach by bringing new brands to its portfolio via the crowdfunding platform.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2019 12:29 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow
News
Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow
MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

News

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Gaming

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Google wants you to store your digital driver’s license on Android; working on ‘IdentityCredential’ API

News

Google wants you to store your digital driver’s license on Android; working on ‘IdentityCredential’ API

Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

Google launches 'Bolo' to tutor children to read Hindi, English

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

News

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications
MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

News

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed
Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids
Xiaomi Mi 9 gets Moon Mode and live tracking in video in latest MIUI 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 gets Moon Mode and live tracking in video in latest MIUI 10 update
Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2 best deals

Deals

Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2 best deals

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्च हुए सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ और Galaxy S10e, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, कीमत और ऑफर्स

शाओमी का Black Shark 2 लिक्विड कूल 3.0 टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आएगा

हुवावे ने लॉन्च किया नया राउटर, पूरे घर में देगा इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी

आज से ओपन सेल में उपलब्ध हुआ Vivo V15 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honeywell Air Touch i9 एयर प्यूरीफायर रिव्यू: दमदार परफॉर्मेंस लेकिन कीमत बन सकती है मुसीबत

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e India launch event highlights
Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications

News

Meizu Note 9 launched in China: Price, specifications
Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow
MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed

News

MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 upcoming features for Xiaomi devices officially confirmed
Google launches 'Bolo' to tutor children to read Hindi, English

News

Google launches 'Bolo' to tutor children to read Hindi, English