Xiaomi crowdfunds a smart piggy bank for kids

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has introduced a new product on its crowdfunding platform. The new product from the company is a smart piggy bank designed for kids. Xiaomi has been supporting third party developers and creators with its crowdfunding platform and with the new product, the company is once again tying up with a product called the PUPUPULA smart piggy bank. As the name implies, this smart piggy bank can be used to save money, check balance and complete tasks. The PUPUPULA smart piggy bank has a crowdfunding price of RMB 399 (around Rs 4,200) and the product is delivered by Beijing Xiaomoosi Technology Co. Ltd.

The same company is also responsible for the after sales service of the product and it is expected to start shipping the smart piggy bank from April 13. In terms of features, the PUPUPULA smart piggy bank comes equipped with a 1.54-inch IPS full color display and it offers a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The PUPUPULA smart piggy bank comes with an app support and GizmoChina reports that the app comes with a special transaction number which will be needed for each transaction, whether deposit or withdrawal.

Whenever you make a deposit, the piggy bank will bounce and make a sound and the action is said to give children’s a surprise. Whenever you make a withdrawal, the piggy bank will make a slightly “disappointing” sound effect and is aimed to help children’s be careful with their money, pocket money to be specific. Further, the app offers a ledger that shows details on the source of the child’s income and how and when the funds were used.

The function can also be used by parents to manage the income and expenditure of their kids weekly, monthly or annually. Xiaomi still remains known for its budget and value for money smartphones but the company continues to expand its reach by bringing new brands to its portfolio via the crowdfunding platform.