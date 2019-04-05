comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more
News

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

News

Xiaomi clarified that this change in rolling out new MIUI Beta builds for Redmi devices came into effect from April 4, 2019.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has just made a new announcement regarding the software support for its Redmi branded devices. As part of the announcement, the company is stopping updates to the developer ROM for a number of Redmi smartphones. As part of a dedicated post on Mi forums, the company revealed that this means that the devices in question will not get new updates to MIUI Beta builds. According to the announcement, the affected devices include Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 series, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 3 SE, and Redmi 3S/3X.

The announcement did not clarify if this decision will also affect the Redmi Note 4X that launched as Redmi Note 4 in India along with the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime that are known as Redmi 3S and Redmi 3X in China. However, as noted by FoneArena, given that this announcement was made both in the Indian as well as Chinese Mi forums, it is likely that both the Indian as well as the corresponding Chinese models will stop receiving MIUI Beta updates.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

This really means that users with these devices will not get the latest beta updates with new software features that the company is working on. On the announcement page, the company advised the users to install the latest version of the stable update for their devices instead of the developer ROMs. Xiaomi clarified that this change came into effect from April 4, 2019, so this means that you will no longer get new builds of the beta version that you may have installed on these devices.

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

Also Read

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

Xiaomi stated that it “will have a program” for interested Xiaomi users who want to use the latest MIUI features. As part of this program, interested users will be able to beta test the stable version of the software before rolling it out to these Redmi devices. This likely means that these devices are still likely to receive MIUI 11 in the future though we will have to wait for the confirmation.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 10:04 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
News
Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

News

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

News

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more
Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy
How to register, setup and use Mi Pay

How To

How to register, setup and use Mi Pay
OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

News

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices
Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

News

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Fan Festival 2019 : Xiaomi Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन में मिल रही है शानदार डील, ऐसे पाएं 2500 रुपये का एडिशनल ऑफ

Amazon Quiz 5 April 2019: अमेजन यूजर्स 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें Tommy Hilfiger Watch

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: 20 हजार का POCO F1 स्मार्टफोन 1 रुपये में खरीदें, जल्दी करें

14,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Vu का 32-इंच एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

बैक में चार कैमरे और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ दिखाई दिया Motorola का नया स्मार्टफोन

News

Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report
News
Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report
Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

News

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more
Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app

News

Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app
Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

News

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched