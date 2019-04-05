Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has just made a new announcement regarding the software support for its Redmi branded devices. As part of the announcement, the company is stopping updates to the developer ROM for a number of Redmi smartphones. As part of a dedicated post on Mi forums, the company revealed that this means that the devices in question will not get new updates to MIUI Beta builds. According to the announcement, the affected devices include Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 series, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 3 SE, and Redmi 3S/3X.

The announcement did not clarify if this decision will also affect the Redmi Note 4X that launched as Redmi Note 4 in India along with the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime that are known as Redmi 3S and Redmi 3X in China. However, as noted by FoneArena, given that this announcement was made both in the Indian as well as Chinese Mi forums, it is likely that both the Indian as well as the corresponding Chinese models will stop receiving MIUI Beta updates.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

This really means that users with these devices will not get the latest beta updates with new software features that the company is working on. On the announcement page, the company advised the users to install the latest version of the stable update for their devices instead of the developer ROMs. Xiaomi clarified that this change came into effect from April 4, 2019, so this means that you will no longer get new builds of the beta version that you may have installed on these devices.

Xiaomi stated that it “will have a program” for interested Xiaomi users who want to use the latest MIUI features. As part of this program, interested users will be able to beta test the stable version of the software before rolling it out to these Redmi devices. This likely means that these devices are still likely to receive MIUI 11 in the future though we will have to wait for the confirmation.