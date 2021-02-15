Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over “Best LCD with 120Hz”

Xiaomi recently hosted a Twitter poll asking people to choose between an LCD display and an AMOLED display for the upcoming Redmi Note 10. However, within an hour, the company deleted the tweet after almost 90 percent voters chose the AMOLED options. This was despite the company asking people to choose between a “best LCD” with 120Hz, or an AMOLED display. It looks like there’s no AMOLED display happening on the Redmi Note 10 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV anniversary: Deals on Mi LED TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4X , and more

Xiaomi is yet to confirm anything but the deleted tweet suggests the company sticking to the LCD display technology again for the Redmi Note 10 series. Since the past few launches, Xiaomi has stuck to LCD displays for its premium Mi 10T and Mi 10i smartphones. The company has routinely cited colour accuracy as the reason for choosing LCD over AMOLED. Maybe we are going to hear the same for the Redmi Note 10 series too? Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro: India launch date, expected price, and specifications

Redmi Note 10 series could get mega display upgrades

Based on its history, it seems that Xiaomi could reserve a 120Hz LCD display for the beefed-up Redmi Note 10 Pro. This is phone is expected to be based on the Poco X3 and could end up with the Snapdragon 732G chipset. The standard Redmi Note 10 could get a standard 60Hz LCD display, thereby hitting a lower price tag. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks in video: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

Several rumours on the internet suggest that Redmi India could sell the Redmi 10X Pro as the Redmi Note 10 Pro in India. That way, Xiaomi could mark it as an upgrade over last year’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which was barely an upgrade over the standard Note 9 Pro.

If you need a refresher, the Redmi 10X Pro was launched in mid-2020 in China and got the 5G treatment. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset that guarantees better raw performance. This phone also comes with a 1080p AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a premium glass-based design.

However, with Xiaomi deleting the tweet, it does hint at the company trying to erase any proof of people seeking an AMOLED display over an LCD display. Customers have asked for an AMOLED display option for years on the Redmi Note series but Xiaomi seems to be in no mood to do that. Hence, you can expect Xiaomi to justify why LCD is a better bet on smartphones than an AMOLED display.

Do note that there are multiple rumours floating around and there’s no official confirmation on any of the Redmi Note 10 features. Some have hinted at the possibility of four models launching in March, including a Redmi Note 10 4G and a 5G variant, as well as a Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G and a 5G variant. Hence, we have to wait from an official revelation from Redmi India to learn the truth.