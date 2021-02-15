comscore Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over “Best LCD with 120Hz"
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over “Best LCD with 120Hz”
News

Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over “Best LCD with 120Hz”

Mobiles

The upcoming Redmi Note 10 series could stick to a high refresh rate LCD display this year as well. Rumours suggest the presence of an AMOLED display for Pro variant.

Xiaomi Mi 10i (10)

Representative Image: Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi recently hosted a Twitter poll asking people to choose between an LCD display and an AMOLED display for the upcoming Redmi Note 10. However, within an hour, the company deleted the tweet after almost 90 percent voters chose the AMOLED options. This was despite the company asking people to choose between a “best LCD” with 120Hz, or an AMOLED display. It looks like there’s no AMOLED display happening on the Redmi Note 10 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV anniversary: Deals on Mi LED TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4X , and more

Xiaomi is yet to confirm anything but the deleted tweet suggests the company sticking to the LCD display technology again for the Redmi Note 10 series. Since the past few launches, Xiaomi has stuck to LCD displays for its premium Mi 10T and Mi 10i smartphones. The company has routinely cited colour accuracy as the reason for choosing LCD over AMOLED. Maybe we are going to hear the same for the Redmi Note 10 series too? Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro: India launch date, expected price, and specifications

Redmi Note 10 series could get mega display upgrades

Based on its history, it seems that Xiaomi could reserve a 120Hz LCD display for the beefed-up Redmi Note 10 Pro. This is phone is expected to be based on the Poco X3 and could end up with the Snapdragon 732G chipset. The standard Redmi Note 10 could get a standard 60Hz LCD display, thereby hitting a lower price tag. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks in video: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Representative Image: Xiaomi Mi 10i

Several rumours on the internet suggest that Redmi India could sell the Redmi 10X Pro as the Redmi Note 10 Pro in India. That way, Xiaomi could mark it as an upgrade over last year’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which was barely an upgrade over the standard Note 9 Pro.

If you need a refresher, the Redmi 10X Pro was launched in mid-2020 in China and got the 5G treatment. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset that guarantees better raw performance. This phone also comes with a 1080p AMOLED display, a 4500mAh battery, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a premium glass-based design.

Redmi poll

Screenshot of the deleted tweet from Redmi India.

However, with Xiaomi deleting the tweet, it does hint at the company trying to erase any proof of people seeking an AMOLED display over an LCD display. Customers have asked for an AMOLED display option for years on the Redmi Note series but Xiaomi seems to be in no mood to do that. Hence, you can expect Xiaomi to justify why LCD is a better bet on smartphones than an AMOLED display.

Do note that there are multiple rumours floating around and there’s no official confirmation on any of the Redmi Note 10 features. Some have hinted at the possibility of four models launching in March, including a Redmi Note 10 4G and a 5G variant, as well as a Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G and a 5G variant. Hence, we have to wait from an official revelation from Redmi India to learn the truth.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 15, 2021 2:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Days Sale: Discounts on Galaxy S21 series & more
Photo Gallery
Samsung Days Sale: Discounts on Galaxy S21 series & more
Samsung Days Sale: Discount of up to Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, M31, F41, Galaxy S21+ and more

Photo Gallery

Samsung Days Sale: Discount of up to Rs 20,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, M31, F41, Galaxy S21+ and more

PUBG Mobile Season 18: Release date, new features and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 18: Release date, new features and more

WhatsApp-like Made in India messaging app Sandes being tested by govt: Report

Apps

WhatsApp-like Made in India messaging app Sandes being tested by govt: Report

Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over Best LCD with 120Hz"

News

Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over Best LCD with 120Hz"

Xiaomi TV anniversary: Here's a look at all the deals

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi TV anniversary: Here's a look at all the deals

Xiaomi Mi TV anniversary: Deals on Mi LED TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4X , and more

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi TV anniversary: Deals on Mi LED TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4X , and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Pirated copies of Super Mario Bros., Pac-man and other classic games on Microsoft's Edge extension

Realme Narzo 30 series expected to go official in India in Feb last week

PUBG Mobile Season 18: Release date, new features and more

Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over Best LCD with 120Hz"

CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher 3 data auctioned on the dark web

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch on Feb 15: Here's what we know so

5 upcoming WhatsApp features we are looking forward to launch soon

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over Best LCD with 120Hz"

News

Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over Best LCD with 120Hz"
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Features

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more
Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Moto E7 Power भारत में 19 फरवरी होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Season 18 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 सीरीज जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें इसकी पूरी डिटेल

Samsung Galaxy F62 स्मार्टफोन 7000mAh की बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, इतने रुपये है कीमत

100MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कमाल की होगी टेक्नोलॉजी

Latest Videos

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

News

Pirated copies of Super Mario Bros., Pac-man and other classic games on Microsoft's Edge extension
News
Pirated copies of Super Mario Bros., Pac-man and other classic games on Microsoft's Edge extension
Realme Narzo 30 series expected to go official in India in Feb last week

News

Realme Narzo 30 series expected to go official in India in Feb last week
PUBG Mobile Season 18: Release date, new features and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 18: Release date, new features and more
Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over Best LCD with 120Hz"

News

Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over Best LCD with 120Hz"
CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher 3 data auctioned on the dark web

News

CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher 3 data auctioned on the dark web

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers