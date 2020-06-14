Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched a new product in the market. This time, instead of launched a new smartphone, laptop, or any other mainstream product, the company has shifted gears completely. As per the latest information available, Xiaomi has just launched a new portable fan that also works as a humidifier. The company is calling this product the DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan. Inspecting the design of the product, it looks similar to any other regular hand fan in the market. As with most new Xiaomi products, the company has limited the launch of the portable fan to China. Let’s check out everything that we know about this new Xiaomi portable fan here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched 10th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce MX350

Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan; details

According to a report from Gizmochina, the company has already shared the pricing and availability details regarding the portable fan. The company has priced this portable fan at just 69 RMB or Rs. 739. Interested buyers can head to the Chinese retail website Youpin to get their hands on this portable fan. The DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan features a brushless motor that runs on DC power. Xiaomi claims that the brush-less motor ensures that the fan creates lower than anticipated noise along with low-power consumption. Beyond this, the company also claims that the fan motor does not heat "even with prolonged" use.

We also see claims regarding the lifespan of the motors. The company claims that the motor in the portable fan will last about 50 percent longer than the competition. Talking about the features, the portable fan will offer three different "wind" speeds along with two levels of "misting speed".

Digging a bit deeper, the first gear of the motor will offer 3,200rpm and the second gear offers 4,100rpm. The third gear pushes things to 5,100rpm. Looking at the misting feature, the company claims that this can decrease the temperature by 3-degree Celsius. The Xiaomi fan features a compartment for water and uses a centrifugal misting system. It comes with a 2000mAh lithium battery with 12-hour use in first gear, 9 hours in second gear, and 3.4 hours in third gear. The fan is about 155grams and comes with a vertical stand. Xiaomi is offering three different color options for the fan including White, Pink, and Green.