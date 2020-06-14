comscore Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; Everything we know about the portable fan
News

Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; Everything we know about the portable fan

News

Inspecting the design of the product, it looks similar to any other regular hand fan in the market. Let’s check out everything that we know about this new Xiaomi portable fan here.

  • Updated: June 15, 2020 7:03 AM IST
Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting portable fan

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched a new product in the market. This time, instead of launched a new smartphone, laptop, or any other mainstream product, the company has shifted gears completely. As per the latest information available, Xiaomi has just launched a new portable fan that also works as a humidifier. The company is calling this product the DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan. Inspecting the design of the product, it looks similar to any other regular hand fan in the market. As with most new Xiaomi products, the company has limited the launch of the portable fan to China. Let’s check out everything that we know about this new Xiaomi portable fan here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched 10th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce MX350

Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan; details

According to a report from Gizmochina, the company has already shared the pricing and availability details regarding the portable fan. The company has priced this portable fan at just 69 RMB or Rs. 739. Interested buyers can head to the Chinese retail website Youpin to get their hands on this portable fan. The DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan features a brushless motor that runs on DC power. Xiaomi claims that the brush-less motor ensures that the fan creates lower than anticipated noise along with low-power consumption. Beyond this, the company also claims that the fan motor does not heat “even with prolonged” use. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A likely spotted with 4,900mAh battery, 10W charging, and MIUI 12

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

We also see claims regarding the lifespan of the motors. The company claims that the motor in the portable fan will last about 50 percent longer than the competition. Talking about the features, the portable fan will offer three different “wind” speeds along with two levels of “misting speed”. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage official; first sale scheduled for June 15

Xiaomi could soon launch affordable Redmibooks in India

Also Read

Xiaomi could soon launch affordable Redmibooks in India

Digging a bit deeper, the first gear of the motor will offer 3,200rpm and the second gear offers 4,100rpm. The third gear pushes things to 5,100rpm. Looking at the misting feature, the company claims that this can decrease the temperature by 3-degree Celsius. The Xiaomi fan features a compartment for water and uses a centrifugal misting system. It comes with a 2000mAh lithium battery with 12-hour use in first gear, 9 hours in second gear, and 3.4 hours in third gear. The fan is about 155grams and comes with a vertical stand. Xiaomi is offering three different color options for the fan including White, Pink, and Green.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2020 9:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 15, 2020 7:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; everything we know
News
Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; everything we know
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched; Here is everything we know

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched; Here is everything we know

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry

News

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

News

OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

Most Popular

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; everything we know

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

Apple patents a new glass technology to make durable iPhone

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; everything we know

News

Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; everything we know
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched; Here is everything we know

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched; Here is everything we know
Redmi 9 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage shows up

News

Redmi 9 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage shows up
Xiaomi Redmi 9A could feature 4,900mAh battery, MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A could feature 4,900mAh battery, MIUI 12
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage official

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage official

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S6 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

रियलमी ने इन दो स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई फीचर

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया किफायती स्मार्टफोन, 9 हजार रुपये से कम है कीमत

Jio Platforms में लगातार निवेश कर रहीं कंपनियां, 1 लाख 4 हजार करोड़ के पार पहुंचा निवेश

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, किया गया स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; everything we know
News
Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; everything we know
Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry

News

Camera specialists Light leaves the smartphone industry
Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany
OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

News

OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology
Apple patents a new glass technology to make durable iPhone

News

Apple patents a new glass technology to make durable iPhone