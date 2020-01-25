Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in Q4 2019

The Indian smartphone market grew by 7 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) in both Q4 2019 and in 2019. As usual, Xiaomi was on the top spot, and Vivo garnered the second spot in the Indian smartphone market for the first time in Q4 2019. Xiaomi grew 7 percent YoY in Q4 2019 and 5 percent YoY in 2019. The brand’s growth is mostly driven by expansion in offline channels and the strong performance of its Xiaomi Redmi Note series.

Counterpoint Research revealed that Xiaomi has 27 percent market share, whereas Vivo has 21 percent. The third sport was taken by Samsung with 19 percent market share. The report revealed that Samsung shipments remained almost flat YoY in Q4 2019. The company faced a 5 percent YoY decline in 2019 as a whole. Vivo grew by 76 percent YoY in 2019 and 134 percent YoY in Q4 2019. Vivo’s growth was driven good performance of its budget segment series.

Apple was one of the fastest-growing brands in Q4 2019 driven by multiple price cuts on its iPhone XR. Oppo and Realme were other players in the top 5 list, with 12 percent and 8 percent market share, respectively.” Also, by successfully pivoting to online and aggressively positioning the S series in the offline segment with new features, it managed to make a dent in the Rs 15,000 Rs 20,000 segment,” said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint.

Due to this, Vivo captured the second spot for the first time in Q4 2019 in India’s smartphone market. Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, “the goal of the company is not only to launch new devices, but also provide customers better after-sales service experience, which is the key motto of the company.” “We are deeply focused on bringing new innovations to stay ahead in the smartphone segment,” Marya told IANS.

“My aim is to give world-class after sales service to my consumers. I also thank them for maintaining their trust in the brand,” he added. Over the past four years, Vivo has grown 24 times in the Indian market. Vivo has a presence in over 70,000 retail outlets across the country.

– With inputs from IANS