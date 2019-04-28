Xiaomi dominates Indian smartphone market in Q1 2019, 7 quarters in a row: Canalys

Just recently, a Counterpoint report revealed that Chinese smartphone brands garnered 66 percent of Indian market share. It was also reported that Xiaomi has retained its top spot in Q1 2019. Now, another report highlights that the Chinese company has again topped the Indian smartphone market for the seventh consecutive quarter. Xiaomi reportedly started climbing the success ladder in Q3 2017.

The latest Canalys report revealed that Xiaomi has grabbed the top position with 31 percent of market share. Samsung is held on to the second spot with 24 percent share. Other brands like Vivo and Oppo have reportedly managed to secure 15 percent and 9 percent of market share respectively with third and fourth ranks. Talking about the actual shipments, Xiaomi shipped 9.5 million units, up by 4.3 percent year-on-year (YOY). The shipment of Samsung units are down by 1.8 percent YOY, Gizchina reports.

This is the season of "7" 😇 ✔️ #RedmiNote7Pro, BEST phone <15K

✔️ #Redmi7 & #RedmiNote7, ultimate all-rounders <10K

✔️ Latest Snapdragon 7__ processor and now… @XiaomiIndia has been #1 brand for 7 consecutive quarters! 💪 Checkout @Canalys report for Q1: 31% market share! pic.twitter.com/EPYATlEeqh — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 26, 2019

Vivo doubled its shipments. The Chinese brand shipped 4.5 million units, up 108.2 percent YoY. Oppo, on the other hand, shipped 2.8 million, up by only 1 percent. Apparently, Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7 series and other phones released this year in the country worked well and played a major role in the company’s sales.

Besides, commenting on the performance of different brands, Anshika Jain, a Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research highlighted that “Xiaomi remains the market leader driven by new product launches. However, it faced strong market competition as compared to a year ago. Samsung did a major refresh in its product portfolio launching a new online-only M series. It also undertook a product refresh of the A series during the quarter. The new A series and M series launches quickly contributed to three-fifths of Samsung’s total smartphone shipments during the quarter. Vivo’s share reached its highest ever level in India, driven by the V15 series launch and an aggressive marketing campaign around the same. Realme continues to grow fast in India, leveraging on the strong momentum for its Realme 3 model during the quarter.”

Separately, Xiaomi is soon said to launch a flagship smartphone. The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. Recently, Lu Weibing, the CEO of Redmi, revealed via its Weibo account that the upcoming flagship Redmi phone will be the “King” in terms of price and performance. He also hinted that the handset will offer a “longer battery life” with “better camera.” It will also feature a “higher screen ratio”.