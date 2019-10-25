Xiaomi dominates Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

With a 26 percent market share, Xiaomi has retained its top spot in the Indian smartphone market in Q3 2019. The company’s smartphone shipment record touched a highest-ever mark despite the economic slowdown, a Counterpoint Research report said. As per Market Monitor’s report, the new record is driven by new launches, discounts, and various pre-Diwali sales channels. The India smartphone shipments reached a record 49 million units even as the economic slowdown affected the other sectors.

Brands like Realme, Vivo, itel, and OnePlus were the fastest growing phone companies shipping record volumes. “The India smartphone market grew double digits reaching a record 49 million units in Q3 2019 offsetting the ongoing economic slowdown in other sectors. “Given the maturity of smartphone users in terms of digital content consumption, commerce, and communication, the smartphone has become central to people’s lives taking a priority in terms of their share of wallet,” Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst, said.

Xiaomi recorded in highest-ever shipments, which grew 7 percent (YoY). The report revealed that Xiaomi’s Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S were some of the best performing phones. Samsung’s shipments declined by 4 percent YoY. However, it has shown a 3 percent growth (QoQ), driven by the company’s refreshed Galaxy A series and M series.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

The report says that Apple made an entry into the top 10 smartphone brands. Vivo reached its highest-ever share in the India smartphone market, and OnePlus emerged as the number one premium phone brand in Q3 2019. Further, the feature phone market also saw a steep decline of almost 37 percent (YoY) due to the slowdown in the new shipments from Reliance Jio. The reason behind this is being stated that as the company was focused on clearing the older JioPhone inventory ahead of Diwali, as per the report. But brands like itel, Lava and Karbonn registered positive annual growth despite the overall segment declined.

– With inputs from IANS

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Redmi 7A Price 13999 9999 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP 13MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP 5MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4000mAh