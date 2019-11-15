comscore Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; set to take on Amazon Kindle
News

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; set to take on Amazon Kindle

News

As part of the teaser shared online, this new product will be a Xiaomi-branded e-book reader. The product is set to launch as part of a Xiaomi-backed crowd-funding project.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 10:05 AM IST
Xiaomi e-book reader Mijia

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi seems to be preparing for a new product launch next week. As part of the teaser shared online, this new product will be a Xiaomi-branded e-book reader. The product is set to launch as part of a Xiaomi-backed crowd-funding project. To be clear, Xiaomi launches most of its products in China with the help of a crowd-funding model. The company teases the launch of the product and proceeds to mass production after a public crowd-funding campaign.

Xiaomi e-book reader details

As per GizmoChina, the official Weibo page for Mijia made a new post teasing the e-book reader. For context, Mijia is a sub-brand of Xiaomi that deals with Xiaomi Smart Home devices. Taking a look at the sketch of the supposed e-book reader, we can see thick bezels around the screen. In addition, the device comes with a button on the top. There are no buttons on the side of the device as per the sketch. Keeping in mind other e-book readers, the top button will likely work as the power button for the screen. Users can likely use this button to turn off the display to conserve battery.

Watch: MIUI 11 Top Features

The absence of other buttons means that buyers will get on-screen controls to control other aspects of the e-book reader. It is worth noting that this is not the first e-book reader that Xiaomi has launched in the market. The company launched its first e-book reader called Xiaomi iReader series back in May 2019. The company followed up with Xiaomi Moaan W7 June.

Xiaomi Fish Tank launched in China for around Rs 3,050, can be powered by a power bank

Also Read

Xiaomi Fish Tank launched in China for around Rs 3,050, can be powered by a power bank

The Xiaomi is likely taking on companies like Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Kobo with the upcoming e-book reader. Xiaomi has not revealed any information regarding the pricing of the device. However, the device will likely be affordable as the rest of the Xiaomi crowd-funded projects. We are not sure if the company will build its own e-Book library or team up with existing players. In addition, we are not sure if the product will support audiobooks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 10:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
News
Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
Call of Duty: Mobile nominated for Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2019

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile nominated for Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2019

Huami Amazfit smartwatch range goes offline through Reliance Digital stores

Wearables

Huami Amazfit smartwatch range goes offline through Reliance Digital stores

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

News

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

News

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huami Amazfit smartwatch range goes offline through Reliance Digital stores

Wearables

Huami Amazfit smartwatch range goes offline through Reliance Digital stores
Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

News

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available in purple color variant

News

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available in purple color variant
Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019
Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

News

Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale आखिरी दिन आज, 5 कैमरे वाला Oppo Reno 2 पर मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट

Realme X2 Pro को लॉन्च से पहले 1000 रुपये में ऐसे करें बुक

Infinix S5 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 7,999 रुपये में इन खूबियों के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio: ये हैं 28 दिन वैलिडिटी वाले सबसे सस्ते रिचार्ज प्लान

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale में 13 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहें हैं स्मार्टफोन

News

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
News
Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform
Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details

News

Xiaomi e-book reader to launch on November 20; details
HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched

News

HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report
Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know