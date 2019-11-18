Xiaomi has been gradually ramping up its portfolio of ecosystem products. The company not only offers price-to-performance ratio phones, but also other electronics and lifestyle products.n The Chinese brand recently launched Mi Air Purifier 3, and a 55-degree centigrade Warm-up Cup that doubles as a 10W wireless charger. Xiaomi also recently took the wraps off a Smart Garbage Bin as well as Fish Tank. Now, the company is all set to launch its e-book reader on November 20, as part of its crowd-funding project.

Xiaomi’s e-Book Reader will be up for crowdfunding in China. One can pre-book it for a price of RMB 579, which is approximately Rs 5,900 in India. It is important to note that Xiaomi’s new product will be available for RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,100) when it will go on sale. Xiaomi is likely taking on companies like Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Kobo with the upcoming e-book reader.

As for the specifications, Xiaomi’s e-Book Reader is powered by an Allwinner quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The device comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo OS out of the box. The product offers support for a variety of content including books, web-based works, as well as comics. It also supports txt files, EPUB, and PDF among others.

The upcoming e-Book reader from Xiaomi features a 1,800mAh battery. The company claims that the device can deliver a standby time of several weeks on a single charge. The e-reader also offers support for modern USB Type-C port. There is also a built-in LED reading light, which supports 24 stages of dimming. It comes with an ink-screen, which Xiaomi says can offer a pixel density of 212 ppi. It features thick bezels around the screen and comes with a button on the top. There are no buttons on the side of the device.