Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check price, features, availability

The newly launched Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S is priced at RMB 1,999, which is roughly Rs 21,670 in India.

  • Updated: April 21, 2020 4:39 PM IST
Xiaomi electric scooter

Xiaomi seems to be launching new products on almost daily basis. The brand just recently unveiled a shock-absorbing sports bike and a monitor in China. In India too, the Chinese smartphone maker launched a Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner. Now, Xiaomi is back with yet another product, which is currently available in its home country. The newly launched Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S is priced at RMB 1,999, which is roughly Rs 21,670 in India.

The company will be selling it via its Xiaomi YouPin or Xiaomi Mall. The electric scooter comes with a 30km battery life and a maximum speed of 25km per hour. It weighs about 12.5Kg and features a folding design scheme. It is also being reported that the Xiaomi electric scooter only requires three steps to use the folding buckle.

The product ships with a visual interactive dashboard and a dual brake system. The dashboard requires only one key to operate. The Xiaomi electric scooter offer supports for three modes. These include energy-saving mode (ECO), normal mode (D), and sports mode (S). The scooter supports the Zhilian Mijia App, using which you can check the riding status from the app.

Besides, Xiaomi recently launched a new product in India in order to help lessen daily household chores. The latest Mi Robot Vacuum from Xiaomi comes with a price label of Rs 17,999. This is a smart move and a good every-day cleaning solution, especially during the ongoing lockdown period in India. The robot vacuum cleaner comes with features like 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function, real-time floor mapping and more.

Interested buyers can purchase the latest Mi Robot Vacuum via Xiaomi India’s official website. The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner can initiate sweeping and mopping together, or sweeping-only mode and mopping-only mode as well.

  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 4:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2020 4:39 PM IST

