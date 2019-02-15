comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed
News

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

News

Xiaomi stated that it has “been working to fix” the problem while “taking down all unauthorized apps”.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 1:49 PM IST
Xiaomi e-scooter

Image credit: Xiaomi

A new report claims that the M365 electric scooter that Chinese smartphone and electronics giant Xiaomi makes comes with a security flaw. According to the information, the security flaw allows hackers to take control of the braking and acceleration controls of the scooter at about 100 meters of distance. The problem here is that hackers don’t even need to get physical access to the scooter to initiate the hack. The report also stated that braking and acceleration were not the only functions that the hacker can access with the help of this flaw. Hackers can control the anti-theft system, cruise control, eco mode, and update the firmware of the scooter.

Talking about the anti-theft system, hackers can also use that system to disable scooters. According to CNET, this problem was initially spotted by security research firm Zimperium along with a proof-of-concept video. According to the findings, the firm added that the problem lies in the way the scooter authenticates the password required to control the scooter with the help of the app. The report went on to state that the authentication is done with the help of Bluetooth but the password “is not being used properly” as part of the process.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The password is only used on the app side and the actual scooter is not really keeping track of the authentication. This allows hackers to take control of the actual scooter without the need of the password. Xiaomi issued an official response to the report adding that it has “been working to fix” the problem while “taking down all unauthorized apps”. The company also added that it is working on “an OTA (Over-The-Air) update” for the scooter.

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

The new update with the fix for the problem “will be available as soon as possible”. The report noted that the hack points out at a significant problem for the company as e-scooters are gradually emerging as a new form of transport in the United States. A number of scooter rental companies across the country are using similar scooters to give them to customers.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus gets new Android 9 Pie build
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S6-series gets January security patch

Editor's Pick

Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Deals
Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

News

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

News

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

News

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

News

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed
Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

News

Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today
MIUI 11 eligible devices list leaks, likely to arrive on over 36 Xiaomi devices this year

News

MIUI 11 eligible devices list leaks, likely to arrive on over 36 Xiaomi devices this year
Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM
Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

News

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

हिंदी समाचार

Valentine's Day 2019: जियो ने एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और आइडिया पर यूं ली चुटकी

Zombie मोड के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 अपडेट 19 फरवरी को होगी रिलीज!

सैमसंग A Series (2019) भारत में मार्च में होगी लॉन्च!

नोकिया ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च

फुल बैटरी के बाद 50 दिनों तक चलेगा यह स्मार्टफोन, 18,000mAh की है बैटरी

News

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed
News
Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed
Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

News

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked
Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

News

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

News

Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today