Smartphone maker, Xiaomi, offers a range of IoT and other basic products too. Many of these are manufactured by third-party brands that are funded by Xiaomi. Some of these products include Amazfit series smartwatches, trolley bags, pens and umbrellas and more. Now, Xiaomi has launched a new product in China – the electric shaver. Called Enchen BlackStone 3, it comes with some interesting features. Here is all you need to know.

Xiaomi electric shaver price

The electric shaver is available in China for RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,000). However, Tmall is offering a discount of RMB 40, which bring the price down to RMB 59 (approximately Rs 600), GizChina reports. There is no word on whether it will be released in markets outside China.

Specifications and features

The Xiaomi electric shaver comes with a waterproof body, meaning you can submerge it in water, and wash it too. There is also a digital power display which shows the batter percentage. The shaver comes with Japanese steel blade. It uses ESM intelligent shaving system with 5W high power, along with anti-pinching function. And even when the power is low, the shaver can keep constant speed to avoid the low-speed pinching that one faces with other electric shavers.

Xiaomi says that the electric shaver can fully charge in just one hour. And with the full charge, it can be used for a total of 90 minutes. On an average, if you shave for around 2 minutes per day, the battery can last for a good month and a half. Charging takes place using a Type-C charging cable. And in scenarios where the battery is completely drained, you can connect it to a power supply and start using it immediately.

Xiaomi launches ‘Little Bear Foot Warmer’

Xiaomi Little Bear Foot Warmer is currently on sale and is priced at 189 Yuan, which is around Rs 1,950 in India. The new product from Xiaomi uses graphene heating technology. It can be used with bare feet and socks.