Xiaomi is adding yet another innovative product to its fast-growing smart ecosystem. This new product in question is an electric toothbrush made by Mijia. The Xiaomi Mijia Electric Toothbrush costs CNY 169 (approximately Rs 1,700), and will go up for crowdfunding starting tomorrow.

Xiaomi electric toothbrush details

The new Xiaomi electric toothbrush features four professional-grade nozzles. These are claimed to be US FDA certified, and support up to four types of punching modes. Speaking of which, the toothbrush equips a new intelligent magnet motor. This helps in generating water pressure of 140PSI. This high-pressure water column, at 1,400 per minute, can get to the very corners of the mouth for a thorough cleaning.

As per the company’s claims, the water column can clean the blind space of the cavity protecting the gums. It can also penetrate deep into the gingival sulcus, and flush away food residues. It can also massage the gums to reduce gum bleeding. Regular use of this brush will help prevent oral diseases. The toothbrush packs a built-in 2,200mAh battery, which can last up to 45 days. For charging, there’s a USB Type-C port.

Last week, the two companies collaborated to launch the Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock. The elegant-looking alarm clock boasts Bluetooth support to let you connect your smartphone. After pairing, the clock can automatically synchronizes the time. The clock offers eight different ringtones, and one can also adjust the volume of the alarm speaker.

Additionally, the clock also features temperature and humidity detection. For temperature, the company uses a Swiss Sensirion sensor with a measuring accuracy of ± 0.2 degrees Celsius. The humidity measurement accuracy is ± two percent RH.