Xiaomi expected to launch new TWS 3 Pro earbuds soon: Details here

Xiaomi might soon launch its third generation of TWS Pro earphones. The TWS 3 Pro launch schedule for the Indian market has been leaked. Xiaomi has not officially disclosed any details about the same.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the new TWS 3 Pro earbuds will be launched around December 2021 or January 2022 in India. The new model made its global debut in September this year, alongside the launch of Xiaomi's Civi smartphone.

The tipster has also hinted at a price tag of under Rs 10,000 for the earbuds. The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earbuds were launched at a price of CNY 699 (roughly Rs 8000).

Apart from ANC, the TWS 3 Pro will come with a new voice-enhancing mode that will provide better call quality. On the other hand, earbuds also get an ambient mode as well as noise reduction feature. TWS 3 Pro also offers support for spatial audio. The earbuds provide a battery back up of 27 hours, inclusive of the charge in the case. The earbuds offer six hours of backup without ANC.