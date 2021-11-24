comscore Xiaomi expected to launch new TWS 3 Pro earbuds soon: Details here
News

Xiaomi expected to launch new TWS 3 Pro earbuds soon: Details here

News

Apart from ANC, the TWS 3 Pro will come with a new voice-enhancing mode that will provide better call quality

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro comes with ANC

Xiaomi might soon launch its third generation of TWS Pro earphones. The TWS 3 Pro launch schedule for the Indian market has been leaked. Xiaomi has not officially disclosed any details about the same. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series camera details surface online: All you need to know

According to tipster Mukul Sharma in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the new TWS 3 Pro earbuds will be launched around December 2021 or January 2022 in India. The new model made its global debut in September this year, alongside the launch of Xiaomi’s Civi smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi tops smartphone shipments in India with 24 percent market share: Know details

The tipster has also hinted at a price tag of under Rs 10,000 for the earbuds. The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earbuds were launched at a price of CNY 699 (roughly Rs 8000). Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

Apart from ANC, the TWS 3 Pro will come with a new voice-enhancing mode that will provide better call quality. On the other hand, earbuds also get an ambient mode as well as noise reduction feature. TWS 3 Pro also offers support for spatial audio. The earbuds provide a battery back up of 27 hours, inclusive of the charge in the case. The earbuds offer six hours of backup without ANC.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 24, 2021 10:45 PM IST

