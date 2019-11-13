comscore Xiaomi Fish Tank launched in China for around Rs 3,050
Xiaomi Fish Tank launched in China for around Rs 3,050, can be powered by a power bank

The company has just launched a new, somewhat unusual product in China. The latest product is called the Xiaomi Fish Tank. Xiaomi is aiming to sell this fish tank for homes and offices.

  Published: November 13, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has an expansive portfolio of products in China. To provide some perspective, the company has gradually expanded from smartphones and electronics to lifestyle and more. These segments include travel products, home appliances, smart products, and day-to-day items meant for kids. As part of the expansion, the company has launched some unusual products in recent years. The company has just launched a new, somewhat unusual product in China. The latest product is called the Xiaomi Fish Tank. Xiaomi is aiming to sell this fish tank for homes and offices.

Xiaomi Fish Tank details

As per the announcement, Xiaomi has priced the Fish Tank at 299 RMB which is about Rs 3,000. Taking a closer look at the design the company has opted for a unique design. The design ensures that buyers don’t have to constantly change the water in the tank. Fish Tank automatically removes the nitrates and other waste from the water. In addition, users don’t even need to take the lid off completely to feed the fish in the tank. According to a report from Gizchina, Xiaomi has added an adjustment knob on the lid for feeding the fish.

The adjustment knob also helps maintain the overall oxygen level in the tank. What is interesting that the tank also comes with a proper aquatic plant. The design of the tank offers a balance between nurturing the fish and watering the actual plant. Xiaomi is using the Siphon principle to nurture the plant with the help of water vapors.

Xiaomi Fish Tank requires electricity to operate and keep important functions running. In case of emergency, users can also use a power bank to keep the tank operational. Beyond this, the tank also comes with a simple one-button design. Users can use this button to remove the water from the tank. It also comes with a four-stage filtration process including volcanic stone, and a magnetic ring stone. Xiaomi has also added activated carbon as part of the filtration to kill bacteria. The filter system also comes with an upper filter cloth and a biochemical cotton layer in the lower area.

  Published Date: November 13, 2019 1:13 PM IST

