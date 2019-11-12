comscore Xiaomi fixes Mi Band notification issue on Android 10 devices
Xiaomi Mi Band users were not getting notifications with devices running Android 10. Now, the company has detailed a simple fix for the issue.

  • Published: November 12, 2019 9:22 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions (8)

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 built-in theme.

Xiaomi has issued a fix for the issue affecting Mi Band users. The update particularly brings fix for an issue where notification did not appear when paired with devices running Android 10. The solution is specific to devices running MIUI 11 for now but other users can try it as well. The fix comes after Xiaomi faced a lot of criticism from customers in its home market. After initially putting the blame on Google, Xiaomi has decided to address the issue on its own.

When Google released Android 10 for smartphones in September, the update brought a number of new features and optimizations. The latest update, while bringing new features, also brought a number of compatibility issues. Xiaomi Mi Band was one of the devices to get affected by these stability issues. The users of Mi Band started complaining about compatibility issues with Android 10. They reported several problems related to vibration and notifications.

The Mi Band users complained that they are not receiving notifications from apps like WhatsApp, WeChat and others. The wearable also did not display notifications such as calls and SMS. Even the vibration motor is malfunctioning for some of the users. Both Google and Xiaomi blamed each other initially. Now, after facing criticism, Xiaomi has conceded and has issued a fix. The solution, reported by MyDrivers, seems like a temporary fix.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

In order to restore notifications on Mi Band with Android 10, those with devices running MIUI 11 need to make some changes. They need to enable notifications reminder permissions to the Xiaomi Sports app in MIUI 11. Open Settings on MIUI 11, search for notifications, select notification usage right and tap on Xiaomi Sports app. This will enable permissions to display notifications for this app. Similarly, users can grant permission on other devices running Android 10 as well. A majority of Mi Band 3 and Mi Band 4 have reported this issue and this should fix it.

