comscore Xiaomi FM Radio power bank launched: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi FM Radio power bank with 10,000mAh capacity launched: Price, features
News

Xiaomi FM Radio power bank with 10,000mAh capacity launched: Price, features

News

Xiaomi has added an FM radio along with the powerbank. The power bank can charge other electronics while powering the back at the same time. Check out more details here.

  • Published: November 30, 2019 12:39 PM IST
Xiaomi FM Radio Retro power bank

Electronics maker and smartphone giant Xiaomi has just launched a new power bank in the market. However, this new power bank is not like any other Xiaomi power bank. It sure does charge your smartphone and other electronics. But, in addition to the usual charging duties, it also serves radio. You read it right, Xiaomi has added an FM radio along with the power bank. The power bank can charge other electronics while powering the back at the same time. It is interesting that FM Radio does not seem to be an afterthought in the product.

Xiaomi FM Radio power bank details

The power bank is integrated inside the FM Radio encasing while giving access to the usual two USB Type-A ports. The overall design of the device looks inspired by a retro FM radio. Similar to other Xiaomi power banks, this new product features a 10,000mAh battery. The company has priced this unique product at just 138 RMB which is about Rs 1,408. This launch comes just hours after Xiaomi launched a power bank with an integrated hand warmer. Looking back, it is interesting to note that both these power bank products come with a similar price tag.

Watch: Nubia Red Magic 3S Review

Closely inspecting the product, Xiaomi has opted for skin-friendly plastic with a “portable design”. According to a report from Gizmochina, the power bank can charge devices at 5V with 2.1A current. It also comes with a digital display that shows the charge capacity of the power bank. In addition, the company has also added a button on the top to turn the FM radio on or off.

Xiaomi Fish Tank launched in China for around Rs 3,050, can be powered by a power bank

Also Read

Xiaomi Fish Tank launched in China for around Rs 3,050, can be powered by a power bank

Talking about the radio aspects, we get a radio speaker in a speaker grill that mimics the old, retro design. The product also comes with inscriptions claiming “Time flies” and “The age of Elvis”. Xiaomi claims that the power bank can charge an Apple iPhone X three times. The device also features a USB 2.0 port for charging the port. It will be available in three colors including Black, White, and Pink.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 30, 2019 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

TicWatch E2 Review
Review
TicWatch E2 Review
Infinix Band 5 Review

Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; features, pricing, and more

News

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; features, pricing, and more

Reliance JioFiber introduces new prepaid broadband plan

Telecom

Reliance JioFiber introduces new prepaid broadband plan

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals revealed; discount details

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Black Friday deals revealed; discount details

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Xiaomi FM Radio power bank launched: Price, features

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; features, pricing, and more

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi FM Radio power bank launched: Price, features

News

Xiaomi FM Radio power bank launched: Price, features
Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; features, pricing, and more

News

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; features, pricing, and more
Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

News

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details
Top smartphones expected to launch in December 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones expected to launch in December 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी दूसरी फ्लैश सेल

iFFalcon Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें Android TV

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

How To Use FASTag : कैसे करें एक्टिवेट, इंस्टॉल और रिचार्ज

Oppo A9 2020 नए Vanilla Mint कलर वेरिएंट में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Xiaomi FM Radio power bank launched: Price, features
News
Xiaomi FM Radio power bank launched: Price, features
Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; features, pricing, and more

News

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; features, pricing, and more
Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India

News

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India
Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

News

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

News

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash