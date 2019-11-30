Xiaomi FM Radio power bank launched: Price, features

Electronics maker and smartphone giant Xiaomi has just launched a new power bank in the market. However, this new power bank is not like any other Xiaomi power bank. It sure does charge your smartphone and other electronics. But, in addition to the usual charging duties, it also serves radio. You read it right, Xiaomi has added an FM radio along with the power bank. The power bank can charge other electronics while powering the back at the same time. It is interesting that FM Radio does not seem to be an afterthought in the product.

Xiaomi FM Radio power bank details

The power bank is integrated inside the FM Radio encasing while giving access to the usual two USB Type-A ports. The overall design of the device looks inspired by a retro FM radio. Similar to other Xiaomi power banks, this new product features a 10,000mAh battery. The company has priced this unique product at just 138 RMB which is about Rs 1,408. This launch comes just hours after Xiaomi launched a power bank with an integrated hand warmer. Looking back, it is interesting to note that both these power bank products come with a similar price tag.

Closely inspecting the product, Xiaomi has opted for skin-friendly plastic with a “portable design”. According to a report from Gizmochina, the power bank can charge devices at 5V with 2.1A current. It also comes with a digital display that shows the charge capacity of the power bank. In addition, the company has also added a button on the top to turn the FM radio on or off.

Talking about the radio aspects, we get a radio speaker in a speaker grill that mimics the old, retro design. The product also comes with inscriptions claiming “Time flies” and “The age of Elvis”. Xiaomi claims that the power bank can charge an Apple iPhone X three times. The device also features a USB 2.0 port for charging the port. It will be available in three colors including Black, White, and Pink.