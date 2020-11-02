Xiaomi is working on a new foldable phone and it will come with a 108-megapixel camera. And the good news is, we might see the phone as early as next year. These details were plucked out from MIUI 12 code by folks at XDA Developers. Apparently, the code talks about a foldable device called “cetus” reportedly in the works, running on Android 11-based MIUI version. Since the public rollout of MIUI is still confined to the Android 10 version, it’s suggested the device could be announced soon. Going by that timeline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Xiaomi unveil the product at the MWC 2021. Also Read - Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India: Here’s what is new

The details further refer to the phone powered by a Snapdragon 800 chipset. This could either be the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor with 5G connectivity support. Or even though highly unlikely, but could be the Snapdragon 875 chipset. We'll know more about it coming weeks for sure.

The flagship status of the phone gets further confirmation with the use of 108-megapixel camera. The company has already used the same sensor on the Mi 10 series. So, not really surprising to see them opting it for once again. We're excited to see what Xiaomi has to offer in the foldable arena. And whether it can give the Galaxy Fold series a tough run for its money.

