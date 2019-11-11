comscore Xiaomi foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras could launch soon
Xiaomi foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras could launch soon; patent hints

The sketches of the smartphone hint at really thin bezels and no display notch.

  Published: November 11, 2019 4:44 PM IST
Xiaomi is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone if a new patent is to be believed. What’s more, this Xiaomi foldable phone will boast a whopping five pop-up cameras. According to the patent, Xiaomi’s foldable phone has an outward-folding screen. Depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras

The sketches of the device suggest that it will have really thin bezels and no display notch, GizmoChina reports. The patent was submitted on August 20 and was approved and published last week. The patent also shows the pop-up sit on the left side of the foldable phone when unfolded. No further details of the Xiaomi foldable phone are available at the moment.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with five rear cameras launched

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, the penta camera smartphone has been launched in China. It is the second smartphone, after Nokia 9 PureView, to feature five cameras on the back. The Mi CC9 Pro is also the first to commercially debut with 108-megapixel primary camera. The big feature of Mi CC9 Pro is the 108-megapixel main camera on the back. The smartphone features a penta rear camera setup with the first lens acting as a 5x telephoto lens.

The second shooter is the 12-megapixel sensor for portraits and third is the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The sensor has wider f/1.7 aperture and 4-axis optical image stabilization. The fourth sensor is a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 117-degree field of view. The fifth shooter is a 2-megapixel macro lens with a focal length of 1.5cm.

The Mi CC9 Pro also features dual LED flash unit on the back. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with higher clock speed compared to Snapdragon 730. There is up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a large 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

With inputs from IANS.

  Published Date: November 11, 2019 4:44 PM IST

